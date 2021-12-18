Tweets of the week: Ineos give something to marvel at, Movistar go Sky, Nicolas Roche dancing and more

Adam Becket

By published

It's the week before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature is stirring, not even a cycling team social media manager. 

Well, that might be a stretch, but as we enter the off-est of off-season periods, good tweets about cycling are a bit thin on the ground. Whether it's because of the lack of any kind of racing, really, or the darkness making it pretty unappealing to go cycling, but everyone is in their version of hibernation right now.

Here are some of the top social media bits and pieces that you might have missed this week while you were buying presents and trying not to think too much about the impending doom of the pandemic.

1. The gig is up, Tom Pidcock is Spiderman. If you had been wondering how he managed to storm to Olympic MTB gold, it was with his spidey sense

2. Movistar's new kit has a bit of a Team Sky 2017 flavour... which is no bad thing, considering they won Milan-San Remo, the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España in it. The Spanish team will be hoping for some of that magic

3. Alexander Vinokourov is back back back at Astana-Qazaqstan and things are pretty weird at their training camp. Christopher Nolan who?

A post shared by Astana – Premier Tech (@astanapremiertech)

A photo posted by on

4. Once your cyclo-cross race has finished, it is always good to go on Twitter the next day and be self-deprecating about the result, so take a bow Josie Nelson

5. Once you hang up your cleats, the first thing you should absolutely do is go on your country's version of Strictly Come Dancing. Nicolas Roche will look fantastic in sequins and fake tan, we can't wait.

6. Not all former presidents of the UCI are as intellectual as Brian Cookson. This week, we are simply glad that he did not pick La Peste, also by Camus. Bit too on the nose

7. New bike lanes make us all happy. Merry Christmas 

8. I ask myself this question at least once a week

9. What are they like!!!!

10. Isn't that all branding is?

We'll be back soon with more tweets to stop you from remembering that 2021 wasn't all bad, promise.

