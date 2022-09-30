Tweets of the week: Jonas Vingegaard smiles and Remco Evenepoel has a business dinner

The end of the cycling season is speeding towards us frighteningly quickly. There is just one WorldTour and one Women's WorldTour race left, the rainbow jerseys have been divvied up, and relegation seems almost certain for a couple of men's teams. It is that time of the year when things might start to feel bleak for some, as the nights draw in for the northern hemisphere.

Do not fear, though. For not only is the Tour Down Under just four months away, and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad only five. I'm sure the time will fly by (maybe not, really). During the fallow period, we will have to content ourselves with social media content, which seems to never stop or pause, unlike racing. In fact, there's so much top-level content coming that the poor author of this piece has to really think about what to include in his hilarious round-ups.

You might think "what is the point in this?" and it would be a fair question, but here is some content that should entertain you through these wet and cold autumnal days. It's Friday! Just enjoy them.

1. Firstly, we should say that all of us at Cycling Weekly send our solidarity to Iain Treloar off of Cycling Tips, who was denied access to the World Championships for spurious reasons

2. Onto the less serious stuff. How long can Ellen van Dijk milk the exciting prize she got from EasyToys earlier this year?

4. Geraint Thomas is 36. He has won the Tour de France, and finished on the podium twice more. He doesn't need to do the 'CRO Race', but there he is, slugging away. Unlucky

5. Remember Greg van Avermaet? He won gold at the 2016 Olympics, then Paris-Roubaix the year after. He was the future of Belgian cycling once. Now it's all about this Remco character...

6. Speaking of Remco Evenepoel, I think there is about two years between these two photos of him in rainbow stripes

Hvis Remco spillede som Maradona i dag så spillede jeg som Stig Tøfting. Nu skal der åbnes nogle ølForøvrigt formidabelt kørt af @skjelmose_. Nogle gange går der taktik i den på de sidste meter, og fred være med det.September 25, 2022 See more

8. Eritrean fans are great, aren't they? One of the people below seems to have grown a boombox, which is very clever

9. Where was Jonas Vingegaard? He famously doesn't have many hobbies, so he was probably just hanging out with his family. A hunt was on to find him

10. Not to worry! Here he is, looking like err the happiest man in the world (?) after winning his first race since the Tour de France. If this is the best smile he can do... the mind boggles

12. Marc Sergeant had some choice words for someone, who could it be? Probably his successor as boss at Lotto Soudal, John Lelangue

13. A text to Patrick Lefevere from Dave Brailsford sparked some wild Remco transfer rumours, and this parody might have even tricked a few people...

