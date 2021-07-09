Tweets of the Week: Lachlan Morton's shoes, unicycling Tadej Pogačar and more

Here's a selection of our favourites tweets from the last seven days

Tadej Pogačar features in tweets of the week
(Image credit: Getty/UAE Team Emirates)

By

We're deep into the second week of the Tour de France now and the chaos of the race continues.

But away from the peloton, there's another kind of madness unfolding as always, with riders sharing their weird and wonderful lives on social media.

As is always the case, Cycling Weekly has delved deep into cycling Twitter and Instagram to bring you the most revealing posts from the last week.

Here are our favourite tweets from the last seven days: 

1. Waiting for Pogačar to win the Tour on a unicycle

2. The UCI rules on dropping bidons are just getting confusing

3. Yes, that is Sir Bradley Wiggins, your eyes are not deceiving you 

4. Harry Sweeny on his first Tour de France breakaway 

5. Is there anything Pogačar can't do? Probably not

6. A strong new look for Egan Bernal

7. Dad jokes all over the place on Ventoux

8. Lachlan Morton is setting trends with his sandals

9. Things might get competitive between Wiggins and Blythe on the motos

10. Chris Hoy installing actual rockets to go with his explosive legs

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week. 

