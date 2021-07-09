Tweets of the Week: Lachlan Morton's shoes, unicycling Tadej Pogačar and more
Here's a selection of our favourites tweets from the last seven days
We're deep into the second week of the Tour de France now and the chaos of the race continues.
But away from the peloton, there's another kind of madness unfolding as always, with riders sharing their weird and wonderful lives on social media.
As is always the case, Cycling Weekly has delved deep into cycling Twitter and Instagram to bring you the most revealing posts from the last week.
Here are our favourite tweets from the last seven days:
1. Waiting for Pogačar to win the Tour on a unicycle
How it started How it's going 2009👶 2021💛#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/5v65qF7ukjJuly 8, 2021
2. The UCI rules on dropping bidons are just getting confusing
Encore une règle pas très claire de @UCI_cycling ? #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/ayfFO5yO1wJuly 8, 2021
3. Yes, that is Sir Bradley Wiggins, your eyes are not deceiving you
4. Harry Sweeny on his first Tour de France breakaway
Thoughts of a neo-pro at the TDF pt.4 "Less attacking more holding the wheel of Politt"July 8, 2021
5. Is there anything Pogačar can't do? Probably not
The camera angle we didn't see yesterday. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/1o8e2sK7NbJuly 8, 2021
6. A strong new look for Egan Bernal
Mkkkk firulais 🧘🏽♂️🧘🏽♂️ chao patos 🦆🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/Zz5frPNYCTJuly 7, 2021
7. Dad jokes all over the place on Ventoux
Dude you aren’t even a dad yet https://t.co/rl1R10GjqYJuly 7, 2021
8. Lachlan Morton is setting trends with his sandals
9. Things might get competitive between Wiggins and Blythe on the motos
10. Chris Hoy installing actual rockets to go with his explosive legs
We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.
