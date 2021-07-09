Tweets of the Week: Lachlan Morton's shoes, unicycling Tadej Pogačar and more

We're deep into the second week of the Tour de France now and the chaos of the race continues.

But away from the peloton, there's another kind of madness unfolding as always, with riders sharing their weird and wonderful lives on social media.

As is always the case, Cycling Weekly has delved deep into cycling Twitter and Instagram to bring you the most revealing posts from the last week.

Here are our favourite tweets from the last seven days:

1. Waiting for Pogačar to win the Tour on a unicycle

How it started How it's going 2009👶 2021💛#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/5v65qF7ukjJuly 8, 2021 See more

2. The UCI rules on dropping bidons are just getting confusing

Encore une règle pas très claire de @UCI_cycling ? #TDF2021 pic.twitter.com/ayfFO5yO1wJuly 8, 2021 See more

3. Yes, that is Sir Bradley Wiggins, your eyes are not deceiving you

4. Harry Sweeny on his first Tour de France breakaway

Thoughts of a neo-pro at the TDF pt.4 "Less attacking more holding the wheel of Politt"July 8, 2021 See more

5. Is there anything Pogačar can't do? Probably not

The camera angle we didn't see yesterday. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/1o8e2sK7NbJuly 8, 2021 See more

6. A strong new look for Egan Bernal

Mkkkk firulais 🧘🏽‍♂️🧘🏽‍♂️ chao patos 🦆🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Zz5frPNYCTJuly 7, 2021 See more

7. Dad jokes all over the place on Ventoux

Dude you aren’t even a dad yet https://t.co/rl1R10GjqYJuly 7, 2021 See more

8. Lachlan Morton is setting trends with his sandals

A post shared by Simon Geschke (@simongeschke) A photo posted by on

9. Things might get competitive between Wiggins and Blythe on the motos

A post shared by Adam Blythe (@adamblythe89) A photo posted by on

10. Chris Hoy installing actual rockets to go with his explosive legs

A post shared by Chris Hoy (@chrishoy1) A photo posted by on

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.