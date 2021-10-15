Tweets of the week: Nairo Quintana on telly, Geraint Thomas, Alejandro Valverde and more
You won't find what you're looking for here, just something bigger and better than your wildest dreams could ever imagine
By Jonny Long
Apart from the poor sods who get carted off for the final 1.Pro races in France and Belgium, jumping back in the team bus as daylight dissipates, it's the beginning of cycling's off-season.
It's too soon for us all to be longing for racing's return and instead is a chance to catch our collective breath. Sit still for a little while, doing absolutely nothing.
That's exactly what the pros are doing, which means they've got more than enough time on their hands to tweet directly into the abyss. Apart from Nairo Quintana, that is. He's busy dressing up as a chameleon and singing on television. Yep, we don't what that's about either.
1. How great would it be to have positive fines for riders doing good things? They should be delivered mid-race too, a motorbike driving up alongside a rider and handing them a wad of notes
UCI credit of CHF 200 for Chris Hamilton pic.twitter.com/Be0MJsUgudOctober 9, 2021
2. You're looking to this caption for an explanation but I regret to inform you I don't have one
Buenos días, twitter ciclismo. Os dejo este documento gráfico.pic.twitter.com/IUbMFGT2iZOctober 10, 2021
3. Cruel, funny and also probably true
Alejandro Valverde, #ILombardia 2057. pic.twitter.com/Uu2McANlzBOctober 11, 2021
4. When Tim Hayter's neighbour asks him how his sons are doing does he must have to ask them to take a seat as he pulls up ProCyclingStats
pic.twitter.com/SzCuwmxCq3October 14, 2021
5. Geraint Thomas' meme game has certainly come a long way
Looking at the #TDF2022 route like 🤣 #alpedhuezman pic.twitter.com/14b06OiAmbOctober 14, 2021
6. There's a lot to unpack here
Super ambiance avec le passage de @romainbardet au col du Bougnon sur le @RocdAzur ! #mountainbiking #RocdAzur #cyclinglife pic.twitter.com/8rqEnXUeEoOctober 10, 2021
7. Geraint Thomas is either congratulating Tyson Fury or stepping up as his next challenger?
. @Tyson_Fury 👀👏🙌October 10, 2021
8. I'm just imagining Alex Dowsett as a pundit on ITV with Roy Keane in the next chair looking at him in utter bemusement and disgust
Andorrà vs England game this evening in Andorrà.Honestly I think Andorra has missed a trick with their stadium positioning, it’s at 1000m. There’s space up the hill to have it at 2400m. Andorrà would win every single home game without fail. #altitude #AndorraEngland pic.twitter.com/EfqTu67m9JOctober 9, 2021
9. Never thought I'd say this but we should all be more like Louis Meintjes
Rich enough is a state of mind 😉 https://t.co/tlqSYTfrWAOctober 9, 2021
10. Not going to lie, I would watch
🎞️ Don’t miss the latest blockbuster starring peloton heartthrob @BaukeMollema 🎬👉 Exclusively on your screens October 9 👇@Il_Lombardia #IlLombardia pic.twitter.com/VLAJHrfGpDOctober 8, 2021
We'll be back in seven day's time with more tweets. And if we're not, please call our mums and tell them we love them.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Qhubeka-NextHash boss provides update on team's uncertain future
The South African squad tells riders to look for new teams for 2022
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'It's a key indicator the sport is still progressing': Deignan happy with 'dynamic' Tour de France Femmes route
The Paris-Roubaix Femmes winner said the race will likely be won by a 'complete rider'
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •