Tweets of the week: Nairo Quintana on telly, Geraint Thomas, Alejandro Valverde and more

Apart from the poor sods who get carted off for the final 1.Pro races in France and Belgium, jumping back in the team bus as daylight dissipates, it's the beginning of cycling's off-season.

It's too soon for us all to be longing for racing's return and instead is a chance to catch our collective breath. Sit still for a little while, doing absolutely nothing.

That's exactly what the pros are doing, which means they've got more than enough time on their hands to tweet directly into the abyss. Apart from Nairo Quintana, that is. He's busy dressing up as a chameleon and singing on television. Yep, we don't what that's about either.

1. How great would it be to have positive fines for riders doing good things? They should be delivered mid-race too, a motorbike driving up alongside a rider and handing them a wad of notes

UCI credit of CHF 200 for Chris Hamilton pic.twitter.com/Be0MJsUgudOctober 9, 2021 See more

2. You're looking to this caption for an explanation but I regret to inform you I don't have one

Buenos días, twitter ciclismo. Os dejo este documento gráfico.pic.twitter.com/IUbMFGT2iZOctober 10, 2021 See more

3. Cruel, funny and also probably true

Alejandro Valverde, #ILombardia 2057. pic.twitter.com/Uu2McANlzBOctober 11, 2021 See more

4. When Tim Hayter's neighbour asks him how his sons are doing does he must have to ask them to take a seat as he pulls up ProCyclingStats

pic.twitter.com/SzCuwmxCq3October 14, 2021 See more

5. Geraint Thomas' meme game has certainly come a long way

Looking at the #TDF2022 route like 🤣 #alpedhuezman pic.twitter.com/14b06OiAmbOctober 14, 2021 See more

6. There's a lot to unpack here

Super ambiance avec le passage de @romainbardet au col du Bougnon sur le @RocdAzur ! #mountainbiking #RocdAzur #cyclinglife pic.twitter.com/8rqEnXUeEoOctober 10, 2021 See more

7. Geraint Thomas is either congratulating Tyson Fury or stepping up as his next challenger?

. @Tyson_Fury 👀👏🙌October 10, 2021 See more

8. I'm just imagining Alex Dowsett as a pundit on ITV with Roy Keane in the next chair looking at him in utter bemusement and disgust

Andorrà vs England game this evening in Andorrà.Honestly I think Andorra has missed a trick with their stadium positioning, it’s at 1000m. There’s space up the hill to have it at 2400m. Andorrà would win every single home game without fail. #altitude #AndorraEngland pic.twitter.com/EfqTu67m9JOctober 9, 2021 See more

9. Never thought I'd say this but we should all be more like Louis Meintjes

Rich enough is a state of mind 😉 https://t.co/tlqSYTfrWAOctober 9, 2021 See more

10. Not going to lie, I would watch

🎞️ Don’t miss the latest blockbuster starring peloton heartthrob @BaukeMollema 🎬👉 Exclusively on your screens October 9 👇@Il_Lombardia #IlLombardia pic.twitter.com/VLAJHrfGpDOctober 8, 2021 See more

We'll be back in seven day's time with more tweets. And if we're not, please call our mums and tell them we love them.