Tweets of the week: Nairo Quintana on telly, Geraint Thomas, Alejandro Valverde and more

Tweets of the week
(Image credit: Twitter)

By

Apart from the poor sods who get carted off for the final 1.Pro races in France and Belgium, jumping back in the team bus as daylight dissipates, it's the beginning of cycling's off-season.

It's too soon for us all to be longing for racing's return and instead is a chance to catch our collective breath. Sit still for a little while, doing absolutely nothing.

That's exactly what the pros are doing, which means they've got more than enough time on their hands to tweet directly into the abyss. Apart from Nairo Quintana, that is. He's busy dressing up as a chameleon and singing on television. Yep, we don't what that's about either.

1. How great would it be to have positive fines for riders doing good things? They should be delivered mid-race too, a motorbike driving up alongside a rider and handing them a wad of notes

See more

2. You're looking to this caption for an explanation but I regret to inform you I don't have one

See more

3. Cruel, funny and also probably true

See more

4. When Tim Hayter's neighbour asks him how his sons are doing does he must have to ask them to take a seat as he pulls up ProCyclingStats

See more

5. Geraint Thomas' meme game has certainly come a long way

See more

6. There's a lot to unpack here

See more

7. Geraint Thomas is either congratulating Tyson Fury or stepping up as his next challenger?

See more

8. I'm just imagining Alex Dowsett as a pundit on ITV with Roy Keane in the next chair looking at him in utter bemusement and disgust

See more

9. Never thought I'd say this but we should all be more like Louis Meintjes

See more

10. Not going to lie, I would watch

See more

We'll be back in seven day's time with more tweets. And if we're not, please call our mums and tell them we love them.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

