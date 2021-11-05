Tweets of the week: Opi-Omi, Nico Roche jumping out of a plane, and more

The off-season bites!

Nico Roche jumping out of a plane? More social media posts from teams than anyone knows what to do with? Halloween festivities? It must be the off-season. 

As winter takes hold and there is no racing to be seen, cycling media outlets will narrow their focus even further on the bright lights of Twitter dot com, hoping to pick up some crumbs to keep the power on until the new year.

Let's hope it works, otherwise you'll likely see us all pop up on one of those Donkey Sanctuary adverts during the Tour de France next year asking for £3 a month to save us from destitution. Fingers crossed!

1. The costume every cycling fan wish they'd thought of

2. Behind the scenes footage of riders trying to get out of their DSM contracts

3. Somebody order a wambulance

4. Yeah, this is a tough one

5. Compared to last week they've really upped their Photoshop game

6. Do Intermarché punish riders leaving the team by stranding them in the desert?

7. He's likely driven hundreds of thousands of kilometres this past season, let the fella have a day off, come on

8. These riders really are getting younger and younger

9. At least they didn't use the 'let's take drugs and go crazy' scene from Peep Show

10. Didn't know Rein Taaramäe once had Mr Bean as a DS

We'll be back in seven days' time with more piping hot tweets to shove straight into your gob.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

