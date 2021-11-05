Tweets of the week: Opi-Omi, Nico Roche jumping out of a plane, and more

Nico Roche jumping out of a plane? More social media posts from teams than anyone knows what to do with? Halloween festivities? It must be the off-season.

As winter takes hold and there is no racing to be seen, cycling media outlets will narrow their focus even further on the bright lights of Twitter dot com, hoping to pick up some crumbs to keep the power on until the new year.

Let's hope it works, otherwise you'll likely see us all pop up on one of those Donkey Sanctuary adverts during the Tour de France next year asking for £3 a month to save us from destitution. Fingers crossed!

1. The costume every cycling fan wish they'd thought of

Scariest Halloween costume ever.

Post cycling bucket list: jump out of a plane at 13 000 feet ✅ 🗒Full video on my Instagram page for the curious ones.

3. Somebody order a wambulance

DIT LOOPT UIT DE KLAUWEN…WE ARE NOT AMATEURS!!!1!1!1!!

4. Yeah, this is a tough one

My 10month old has started to eat properly at last, alarmingly it coincides with her food being prepared by a 2 Michelin star Chef rather than Chanel & I.Doesn't bode well for the future 😅

5. Compared to last week they've really upped their Photoshop game

𝐄𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝟓𝟒 - 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐛𝐲 𝐗𝐕We're excited about this one! With the Autumn Internationals around the corner, G & Luke have built their dream rugby team - made up of pro cyclists.See if you agree with their picks 👀🏉🎙

6. Do Intermarché punish riders leaving the team by stranding them in the desert?

A Viking in the desert is something you can't ignore

7. He's likely driven hundreds of thousands of kilometres this past season, let the fella have a day off, come on

There may be no racing at the moment, but that's not a reason for our bus driver Piotr to stop taking care of his precious ✨🚌✨

8. These riders really are getting younger and younger

🧐 Le saviez-vous ? Village Partenaires, débat avec les coureurs, visite des véhicules, initiation à @GoZwift... Le Fest Glaz, c'est bien plus qu'une rando.🗓️ Rendez-vous Dimanche 21 Novembre à Grand-Champ.

9. At least they didn't use the 'let's take drugs and go crazy' scene from Peep Show

*𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘤𝘬𝘴 𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘳𝘺*🗓️ MON 1 November - 4x rider announcements

10. Didn't know Rein Taaramäe once had Mr Bean as a DS

Rein Taaramäe's experience summed up in a car model

