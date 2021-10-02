Tweets of the week: Paris-Roubaix special

To be fair, going on Twitter is the internet equivalent of riding over the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, painful yet exhilarating at the same time

Tweets of the Week
(Image credit: Getty)

By

There have been more than 45 billion tweets sent out since the last edition of Paris-Roubaix took place, and it's up to you to decide which is sadder, that fact or that we've had to wait more than 900 days to see riders race over the cobbles of northern France.

And yet, we're contractually obliged to bring you ten of the so-called best in the lead-up to one of the biggest one-day races on the calendar. I guess you probably have nothing better to do as you sit patiently on the sofa waiting for the live broadcast to start, so go nuts.

1. How often do you get a dad in the commentary booth watching his daughter become world champion? Glorious

See more

2. Les Français. Je sais pas.

See more

3. Bit late for that now Jake, enjoy!

See more

4. April 2019 feels longer than two and a half years ago

See more

5. This is the sort of cycling reporting we need more of

See more

6. Can alreay hear the University Challenge voiceover man going 'Ineos Grenadiers, Geoghegan Hart'

See more

7. So where does that leave me if I can barely get my front wheel off the floor

See more

8. Cycling can be confusing but the Hour Record is literally how far you can go in sixty minutes

See more

9. We'd assumed G had crashed again and hit a few phone buttons on his way down

See more

10. We must protect Tadej Pogačar at all costs

See more

We'll be back in seven day's time with a smattering of the less bad posts to be found on the internet hellscape masquerading as Twitter dot com.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.