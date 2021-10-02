Tweets of the week: Paris-Roubaix special
To be fair, going on Twitter is the internet equivalent of riding over the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, painful yet exhilarating at the same time
By Jonny Long
There have been more than 45 billion tweets sent out since the last edition of Paris-Roubaix took place, and it's up to you to decide which is sadder, that fact or that we've had to wait more than 900 days to see riders race over the cobbles of northern France.
And yet, we're contractually obliged to bring you ten of the so-called best in the lead-up to one of the biggest one-day races on the calendar. I guess you probably have nothing better to do as you sit patiently on the sofa waiting for the live broadcast to start, so go nuts.
1. How often do you get a dad in the commentary booth watching his daughter become world champion? Glorious
The moment you realize your daughter is world champion... ❤️ #Flanders2021@Maggy_PR @Backstedt_Zoe pic.twitter.com/zdC1JdkkTgSeptember 25, 2021
2. Les Français. Je sais pas.
pic.twitter.com/wVSoyWsPdcSeptember 27, 2021
3. Bit late for that now Jake, enjoy!
Help. https://t.co/OOZK6YfYsZSeptember 28, 2021
4. April 2019 feels longer than two and a half years ago
Feels like it has been more than 2 years #ParisRoubaix pic.twitter.com/O88RCkvbTxSeptember 28, 2021
5. This is the sort of cycling reporting we need more of
Just saw Bernhard Eisel nearly wipe out a small child that decided to do a U-tirn on his bike directly in front of him. Still got quick pro reflexes or it could have ended badly.September 29, 2021
6. Can alreay hear the University Challenge voiceover man going 'Ineos Grenadiers, Geoghegan Hart'
Can anyone recommend English language book(s) for Middle Ages history of France & Spain? More specifically Kingdom of Charlemagne & Islamic rule of the Iberian peninsula. GraciasSeptember 30, 2021
7. So where does that leave me if I can barely get my front wheel off the floor
Me versus the guy she told me not to worry about 🤔🥴 pic.twitter.com/LF1fKTIlbtSeptember 30, 2021
8. Cycling can be confusing but the Hour Record is literally how far you can go in sixty minutes
Ermmm 🤨 https://t.co/MnLRIHj8eTOctober 1, 2021
9. We'd assumed G had crashed again and hit a few phone buttons on his way down
None of you broke Macs’ code then? 🤔 Never leave your phone unattended around a one year old 🤣🤦♂️ https://t.co/ZPwgThnvNdOctober 1, 2021
10. We must protect Tadej Pogačar at all costs
Gilbert 👌on numerous topics, including new gen of riders.‘Some are totally disconnected from reality, others are really respectful. When I see Pogačar come to my bike shop & wait quietly in the queue with his fiancée for a repair, like a normal punter, I find that reassuring.’October 2, 2021
We'll be back in seven day's time with a smattering of the less bad posts to be found on the internet hellscape masquerading as Twitter dot com.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
-
-
Five things to look out for at Paris-Roubaix 2021
After more than 900 days of waiting, the Hell of the North returns
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Sponsors investigating Black Cyclists Network over bullying allegations against founder
Zwift have ‘paused’ their partnership with BCN while Science in Sport have terminated their relationship
By Myles Warwood •
-
Sponsors investigating Black Cyclists Network over bullying allegations against founder
Zwift have ‘paused’ their partnership with BCN while Science in Sport have terminated their relationship
By Myles Warwood •
-
‘He was one of the first coaches to believe in my potential’: Heiko Salzwedel, former British Cycling Olympic coach, has died
Salzwedel helped Team GB to some of the biggest successes on the track
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Family pay tribute to ‘passionate cyclist’ Andy Fowell who died in crash
Andy Fowell, a pioneer in palliative care in North Wales, recently completed a ride from Istanbul to Anglesey for charity
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Should you ditch long, slow winter miles? Reverse periodisation says yes
Conventional wisdom has it that winter is the time for long, slow miles — but more and more riders are doing precisely the opposite. Simon Smythe investigates reverse periodisation
By Simon Smythe •
-
Cycling boom continues in the UK, but bike trips to school are still low
The amount of miles people ride on average per year has more than doubled since 2002
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Teenage truck driver ploughs into group of cyclists while allegedly trying to blast them with fumes
The incident, which left four riders in hospital, happened in the Houston area of Texas
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Neilson Powless rescues remarkable fifth for USA at World Championships road race
The American was shouldered with all his nations' hopes after Quinn Simmons crashed out early on
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Owain Doull to join EF Education-Nippo in 2022
The Welshman has spent the last five full seasons with Ineos Grenadiers but wanted a new challenge
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •