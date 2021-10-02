Tweets of the week: Paris-Roubaix special

There have been more than 45 billion tweets sent out since the last edition of Paris-Roubaix took place, and it's up to you to decide which is sadder, that fact or that we've had to wait more than 900 days to see riders race over the cobbles of northern France.

And yet, we're contractually obliged to bring you ten of the so-called best in the lead-up to one of the biggest one-day races on the calendar. I guess you probably have nothing better to do as you sit patiently on the sofa waiting for the live broadcast to start, so go nuts.

The moment you realize your daughter is world champion... ❤️ #Flanders2021@Maggy_PR @Backstedt_Zoe pic.twitter.com/zdC1JdkkTgSeptember 25, 2021

2. Les Français. Je sais pas.

pic.twitter.com/wVSoyWsPdcSeptember 27, 2021

3. Bit late for that now Jake, enjoy!

Help. https://t.co/OOZK6YfYsZSeptember 28, 2021

4. April 2019 feels longer than two and a half years ago

Feels like it has been more than 2 years #ParisRoubaix pic.twitter.com/O88RCkvbTxSeptember 28, 2021

5. This is the sort of cycling reporting we need more of

Just saw Bernhard Eisel nearly wipe out a small child that decided to do a U-tirn on his bike directly in front of him. Still got quick pro reflexes or it could have ended badly.September 29, 2021

6. Can alreay hear the University Challenge voiceover man going 'Ineos Grenadiers, Geoghegan Hart'

Can anyone recommend English language book(s) for Middle Ages history of France & Spain? More specifically Kingdom of Charlemagne & Islamic rule of the Iberian peninsula. GraciasSeptember 30, 2021

7. So where does that leave me if I can barely get my front wheel off the floor

Me versus the guy she told me not to worry about 🤔🥴 pic.twitter.com/LF1fKTIlbtSeptember 30, 2021

8. Cycling can be confusing but the Hour Record is literally how far you can go in sixty minutes

Ermmm 🤨 https://t.co/MnLRIHj8eTOctober 1, 2021

9. We'd assumed G had crashed again and hit a few phone buttons on his way down

None of you broke Macs' code then? 🤔 Never leave your phone unattended around a one year old 🤣🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/ZPwgThnvNdOctober 1, 2021

10. We must protect Tadej Pogačar at all costs

Gilbert 👌on numerous topics, including new gen of riders.'Some are totally disconnected from reality, others are really respectful. When I see Pogačar come to my bike shop & wait quietly in the queue with his fiancée for a repair, like a normal punter, I find that reassuring.'October 2, 2021

We'll be back in seven day's time with a smattering of the less bad posts to be found on the internet hellscape masquerading as Twitter dot com.