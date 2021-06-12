Tweets of the Week: Pidcock's new safety measures, Victor Crampenaerts and more
We're back and we've got more cycling social media gold to bring you this week.
It's been another hectic week of racing, which has provided no shortage of thrills and spills.
In this week's edition of Tweets of the Week, we have Thomas De Gendt poking fun at his old team-mate Victor Campenaerts, the best way to cool off after a ride, and Tom Pidcock's extreme new safety measures.
1. Anyone else need this after the recent heatwave?
2. Pidcock taking extreme safety measures after his crash
3. Now that's just cruel Thomas
Victor Crampenaerts.June 9, 2021
4. Jonathan Vaughters knows how to keep the sponsors happy
Finally getting the hang of this tagging thing on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/gErQvkhvwIJune 9, 2021
5. Wow, does he do up his own shoes too?
6. Remco Evenepoel finds a new incentive for team staff
7. Not even a road block will stop these riders
8. The new Specialized might just give Sam Bennett an advantage
9. While it might look glamorous, the last picture reveals the reality
10. Geraint Thomas's son copying his dad on rest day
We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.
