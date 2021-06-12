Tweets of the Week: Pidcock's new safety measures, Victor Crampenaerts and more

We're back and we've got more cycling social media gold to bring you this week.

It's been another hectic week of racing, which has provided no shortage of thrills and spills.

In this week's edition of Tweets of the Week, we have Thomas De Gendt poking fun at his old team-mate Victor Campenaerts, the best way to cool off after a ride, and Tom Pidcock's extreme new safety measures.

Here's a selection of our favourite tweets from the last seven days:

1. Anyone else need this after the recent heatwave?

A post shared by Nora Turner | female cyclist (@unicorncycling) A photo posted by on

2. Pidcock taking extreme safety measures after his crash

A post shared by ᵀᴼᴹ ᴾᴵᴰᶜᴼᶜᴷ (@tompidcock) A photo posted by on

3. Now that's just cruel Thomas

Victor Crampenaerts.June 9, 2021 See more

4. Jonathan Vaughters knows how to keep the sponsors happy

Finally getting the hang of this tagging thing on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/gErQvkhvwIJune 9, 2021 See more

5. Wow, does he do up his own shoes too?

A post shared by Velon CC (@veloncc) A photo posted by on

6. Remco Evenepoel finds a new incentive for team staff

A post shared by Remco Evenepoel (@remco.ev) A photo posted by on

7. Not even a road block will stop these riders

A post shared by ⋆D E M I V O L L E R I N G⋆ (@demivollering) A photo posted by on

8. The new Specialized might just give Sam Bennett an advantage

A post shared by sam bennett (@sammmyben) A photo posted by on

9. While it might look glamorous, the last picture reveals the reality

A post shared by Elinor Barker (@elinorbarker) A photo posted by on

10. Geraint Thomas's son copying his dad on rest day

A post shared by Geraint Thomas (@geraintthomas86) A photo posted by on

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.