Tweets of the week: Pogačar's singing skills, anti-climactic Giro Donne celebrations and the return of crocs

This week's round-up of the best social media posts is a special treat for you on the first rest day of the 2022 Tour de France, and there's plenty to get your teeth into.

But it's not all just Tour-related content. With the Giro Donne taking place at the moment, and with lots of other goings-on in the world of cycling, prepare to be entertained.

From riders questionably attempting to display other talents - ahem, Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar - to a botched podium celebration, to a brilliant Grand Depart in Denmark, we've got it covered. So get the popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the latest iteration of tweets of the week.

1. STEP NUMBER ONE AFTER YOU'RE SELECTED FOR THE TOUR DE FRANCE - GET YOUR PARTNER TO GIVE YOU A FRESH HAIRCUT

TDF number 1.... pic.twitter.com/PnnogDr9bXJune 28, 2022 See more

2. AWKWARD...

They didn’t 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KBevM96vxPJune 29, 2022 See more

3. CROCS ARE... FASHIONABLE AGAIN? EF EDUCATION-EASYPOST ARE SERIOUSLY MILKING THEIR COLLABORATION WITH PALACE FOR EVERYTHING THAT IT'S WORTH

Exhibit A #sbstdf pic.twitter.com/ZLnSQmvlSEJune 29, 2022 See more

4. CONGRATULATIONS ELYNOR AND CHARLEY

Congrats @EBackstedt6 and @charley_cyclist on choosing the best wedding venue in the world for your special day 🤣 Delighted for you. Enjoy @sttewdrics 🤵🏻👰🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/dugYqw1InwJune 29, 2022 See more

5. GIRO DONNE CELEBRATIONS GO SLIGHTLY AWRY

"That's like opening an empty box on Christmas morning!" 🎁...wait for the podium surprise 🍾🤣#GiroDonne | #GiroDonne22 pic.twitter.com/JijUcTmYMwJune 30, 2022 See more

6. GROUPAMA-FDJ RIDERS GET INTO THE SPIRIT OF THINGS, ALTHOUGH IN A SLIGHTLY MORE UNCOVENTIONAL STYLE

"On peut pas en faire une un peu plus officielle ?" pic.twitter.com/U96dfO5QUjJune 30, 2022 See more

7. JAKOBSEN TAKES CENTRE STAGE ON THE SECOND DAY. ROCK ON FABIO, ROCK ON

Rock on 🤘#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/zUiJBJ8BLLJuly 2, 2022 See more

8. SOME HEARTWARMING TEAM UNITY ON DISPLAY FROM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO AFTER DYLAN GROENEWEGEN'S VICTORY

#TDF2022 THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/PlegLKV4QEJuly 3, 2022 See more

9. JONAS VINGEGAARD GETS EMOTIONAL AFTER RECEIVING AN INCREDIBLE RECEPTION IN DENMARK

C'est l'image de cette présentation des équipes du Tour de France : l'ovation du public danois pour Jonas Vingegaard, très ému face à l'accueil du public. #TDF2022pic.twitter.com/i4MyZMeBxsJune 29, 2022 See more

10. STICK TO THE DAY JOB, MATHIEU

#TDF2022@mathieuvdpoel: world-class cyclist, mediocre football player 🙊😏📹 @BasTietemapic.twitter.com/oKvEsWj0jjJuly 3, 2022 See more

11. YOU TOO, TADEJ

🎶 It’s @TamauPogi all in. Giving everything. May the best win. It’s all about the ride. But it’s entertaining. On the pedals dancing. Now they're screaming from the side. To hear Pogacar sing!🎶 #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/AVpkSdP5rhJuly 4, 2022 See more

12. EVERYONE LOVED DENMARK FOR THE GRAND DEPART, BUT IT SEEMS NONE MORE SO THAN RIGOBERTO URÁN