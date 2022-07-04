Tweets of the week: Pogačar's singing skills, anti-climactic Giro Donne celebrations and the return of crocs
Another week, another round-up of the best posts on social media from the last seven days
This week's round-up of the best social media posts is a special treat for you on the first rest day of the 2022 Tour de France, and there's plenty to get your teeth into.
But it's not all just Tour-related content. With the Giro Donne taking place at the moment, and with lots of other goings-on in the world of cycling, prepare to be entertained.
From riders questionably attempting to display other talents - ahem, Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar - to a botched podium celebration, to a brilliant Grand Depart in Denmark, we've got it covered. So get the popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the latest iteration of tweets of the week.
1. STEP NUMBER ONE AFTER YOU'RE SELECTED FOR THE TOUR DE FRANCE - GET YOUR PARTNER TO GIVE YOU A FRESH HAIRCUT
TDF number 1.... pic.twitter.com/PnnogDr9bXJune 28, 2022
2. AWKWARD...
They didn’t 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KBevM96vxPJune 29, 2022
3. CROCS ARE... FASHIONABLE AGAIN? EF EDUCATION-EASYPOST ARE SERIOUSLY MILKING THEIR COLLABORATION WITH PALACE FOR EVERYTHING THAT IT'S WORTH
Exhibit A #sbstdf pic.twitter.com/ZLnSQmvlSEJune 29, 2022
4. CONGRATULATIONS ELYNOR AND CHARLEY
Congrats @EBackstedt6 and @charley_cyclist on choosing the best wedding venue in the world for your special day 🤣 Delighted for you. Enjoy @sttewdrics 🤵🏻👰🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/dugYqw1InwJune 29, 2022
5. GIRO DONNE CELEBRATIONS GO SLIGHTLY AWRY
"That's like opening an empty box on Christmas morning!" 🎁...wait for the podium surprise 🍾🤣#GiroDonne | #GiroDonne22 pic.twitter.com/JijUcTmYMwJune 30, 2022
6. GROUPAMA-FDJ RIDERS GET INTO THE SPIRIT OF THINGS, ALTHOUGH IN A SLIGHTLY MORE UNCOVENTIONAL STYLE
"On peut pas en faire une un peu plus officielle ?" pic.twitter.com/U96dfO5QUjJune 30, 2022
7. JAKOBSEN TAKES CENTRE STAGE ON THE SECOND DAY. ROCK ON FABIO, ROCK ON
Rock on 🤘#TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/zUiJBJ8BLLJuly 2, 2022
8. SOME HEARTWARMING TEAM UNITY ON DISPLAY FROM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO AFTER DYLAN GROENEWEGEN'S VICTORY
#TDF2022 THIS IS WHAT IT MEANS 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/PlegLKV4QEJuly 3, 2022
9. JONAS VINGEGAARD GETS EMOTIONAL AFTER RECEIVING AN INCREDIBLE RECEPTION IN DENMARK
C'est l'image de cette présentation des équipes du Tour de France : l'ovation du public danois pour Jonas Vingegaard, très ému face à l'accueil du public. #TDF2022pic.twitter.com/i4MyZMeBxsJune 29, 2022
10. STICK TO THE DAY JOB, MATHIEU
#TDF2022@mathieuvdpoel: world-class cyclist, mediocre football player 🙊😏📹 @BasTietemapic.twitter.com/oKvEsWj0jjJuly 3, 2022
11. YOU TOO, TADEJ
🎶 It’s @TamauPogi all in. Giving everything. May the best win. It’s all about the ride. But it’s entertaining. On the pedals dancing. Now they're screaming from the side. To hear Pogacar sing!🎶 #TDF2022 pic.twitter.com/AVpkSdP5rhJuly 4, 2022
12. EVERYONE LOVED DENMARK FOR THE GRAND DEPART, BUT IT SEEMS NONE MORE SO THAN RIGOBERTO URÁN
When in Rome @UranRigoberto 🇩🇰 📸: Charly Lopez / ASO pic.twitter.com/3w3guvHNlqJuly 3, 2022
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Tech triumphs and fashion failures at the first weekend of the Tour de France
We cast a critical eye over the new equipment on display at the world's biggest bike race
By Simon Smythe • Published
-
British Cycling announces £45,000 recovery fund to support event organisers
The funding scheme is aimed at increasing participation within the sport following the Covid-19 pandemic
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Thomas De Gendt's takeaway dilemma, one brothers hand-me-downs, and an iconic statue in a small French village
Three things are certain in life: death, taxes and Cycling Weekly rounding up the best social media content from the past seven days
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Rock, paper, scissors at a bike race, the other Geraint Thomas, and Quinten Hermans makes a splash
Do not fear, we are back with another social media roundup
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: A wholesome Women's Tour edition full of schoolchildren, dancing, and Shrek
The Women's WorldTour comes to England and Wales, and encounters some good things
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Giro d'Italia celebrations, sightseeing in London, and pineapple on pizza at last
There will be no Giro hangover with these bangers to get us through
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Best of the rest day tweets: Van der Poel starts a culinary war, riders top up their tans, and EOLO have a dance
We will make it through today, I promise
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: A Mark Cavendish doppelgänger, Girmay and Gazetta, and a Team CSC reunion
All the social media content you could ever need, and more!
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tweets of the week: Praying for Larry Warbasse
Yes, tweets of the week is still here
By Richard Windsor • Published