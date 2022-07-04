Tweets of the week: Pogačar's singing skills, anti-climactic Giro Donne celebrations and the return of crocs

Another week, another round-up of the best posts on social media from the last seven days

Tweets of the week
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

This week's round-up of the best social media posts is a special treat for you on the first rest day of the 2022 Tour de France, and there's plenty to get your teeth into. 

But it's not all just Tour-related content. With the Giro Donne taking place at the moment, and with lots of other goings-on in the world of cycling, prepare to be entertained.

From riders questionably attempting to display other talents - ahem, Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar - to a botched podium celebration, to a brilliant Grand Depart in Denmark, we've got it covered. So get the popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the latest iteration of tweets of the week. 

1. STEP NUMBER ONE AFTER YOU'RE SELECTED FOR THE TOUR DE FRANCE - GET YOUR PARTNER TO GIVE YOU A FRESH HAIRCUT

See more

2. AWKWARD... 

See more

3. CROCS ARE... FASHIONABLE AGAIN? EF EDUCATION-EASYPOST ARE SERIOUSLY MILKING THEIR COLLABORATION WITH PALACE FOR EVERYTHING THAT IT'S WORTH

See more

4. CONGRATULATIONS ELYNOR AND CHARLEY

See more

5. GIRO DONNE CELEBRATIONS GO SLIGHTLY AWRY

See more

6. GROUPAMA-FDJ RIDERS GET INTO THE SPIRIT OF THINGS, ALTHOUGH IN A SLIGHTLY MORE UNCOVENTIONAL STYLE 

See more

7. JAKOBSEN TAKES CENTRE STAGE ON THE SECOND DAY. ROCK ON FABIO, ROCK ON

See more

8. SOME HEARTWARMING TEAM UNITY ON DISPLAY FROM BIKEEXCHANGE-JAYCO AFTER DYLAN GROENEWEGEN'S VICTORY

See more

9. JONAS VINGEGAARD GETS EMOTIONAL AFTER RECEIVING AN INCREDIBLE RECEPTION IN DENMARK

See more

10. STICK TO THE DAY JOB, MATHIEU

See more

11. YOU TOO, TADEJ 

See more

12. EVERYONE LOVED DENMARK FOR THE GRAND DEPART, BUT IT SEEMS NONE MORE SO THAN RIGOBERTO URÁN

See more

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs

Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly. 


I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company. 


Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.