Tweets of the Week: The Dani Martínez meme, Giro TV coverage, and Alexander Kristoff's Lamborghini
Here are our favourite tweets from the last week
The Giro d'Italia 2021 is coming to an end and we're set for a thrilling final few stages.
But in between the racing, the pros have been sharing their usual weird and wonderful insights on social media.
In this week's edition of Tweets of the Week we've got an eclectic mix, including a fan with a chainsaw and Sean Kelly's commentary.
1. Filippo does not approve
2. The Martínez meme is one of the highlights of the Giro
Daniel Felipe Martinez is ready to motivate you in every moment of your life. pic.twitter.com/X5xaVzInMqMay 26, 2021
3. Also after watching the Giro for 17 stages
After 17 stages @giroditalia https://t.co/Ol93zSp9hvMay 26, 2021
4. There's just no plausible explanation for this
ICYMI: spectator with chainsaw running alongside Egan Bernal https://t.co/QsgX3IwapXMay 25, 2021
5. Not sure if this is a compliment or not
Sean Kelly's commentary is admirably unaffected by the total absence of information or pictures. #Giro104May 24, 2021
6. Everyone's feelings during the mountain stages of this Giro
Images come back for a second to show Bernal accelerating... then lost again pic.twitter.com/tprqdgmpbSMay 24, 2021
7. When the GC battle kicks off on a big mountain stage
pic.twitter.com/vMdVyLPSfXMay 22, 2021
8. A disturbing lack of faith for Mollema
https://t.co/XyBEaYptIS pic.twitter.com/LM2f5uYGj0May 22, 2021
9. How we all feel after the Sunday club ride
10. Is Alexander Kristoff Iron Man? Based on his house and car...yes
We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.
