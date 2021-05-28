Tweets of the Week: The Dani Martínez meme, Giro TV coverage, and Alexander Kristoff's Lamborghini

The Giro d'Italia 2021 is coming to an end and we're set for a thrilling final few stages.

But in between the racing, the pros have been sharing their usual weird and wonderful insights on social media.

In this week's edition of Tweets of the Week we've got an eclectic mix, including a fan with a chainsaw and Sean Kelly's commentary. 

1. Filippo does not approve

2. The Martínez meme is one of the highlights of the Giro

See more

3. Also after watching the Giro for 17 stages 

See more

4. There's just no plausible explanation for this 

See more

5. Not sure if this is a compliment or not 

See more

6. Everyone's feelings during the mountain stages of this Giro 

See more

7. When the GC battle kicks off on a big mountain stage 

See more

8. A disturbing lack of faith for Mollema 

See more

9. How we all feel after the Sunday club ride 

10. Is Alexander Kristoff Iron Man? Based on his house and car...yes

We'll be back in seven days with more tweets of the week.

