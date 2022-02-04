Tweets of the week: Tom Pidcock impressions, Remco Evenepoel in a playground, plus much more

Racing is back but the tweets were here the WHOLE time

Racing is back, and you know what that means? Cycling teams' social media managers breathe a collective sigh of relief. No longer do they have to rely on tweeting every week 'That Friday feeling!' accompanied by a generic gif to justify their jobs throughout the off-season.

Now, it's back to showing everyone the life they could have. Photos from the desert and other sunnier climes as northern Europe struggles through the latter stages of winter, videos of professional bike riders messing around in rare moments of humanity for men employed to live like monks and cycle bikes very, very fast.

So pour one out for the humble social media manager, God willing their thumbs continue to furiously tap away at their phone keyboards if only to keep us distractedly scrolling to stave off the reminder of our eventual mortal demise. Happy Friday!

1. Like a fever dream I can't wake up from

2. Like a fever dream I can't wake up from, part deux

3. The tiniest bike I ever did see

4. Careful Rigo, remember what happened last time

5. Can you imagine going to Las Vegas with Peter Sagan? You'd come back forever changed

6. Oh, you thought they were done

7. I'm pretty sure this was the original intention of social media, updates on who is still amongst the living

8. And we'll finish off by appropriating Sadhbh's excellent Twitter thread. Honestly, who knew Mark Cavendish queued

9. I imagine Tom Dumoulin's first experience of the tube was similar to Mr Weasley's in the first Harry Potter

10. Unreal.

We'll be back in a week's time with more tweets for you to shove down your ungrateful gullets.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

