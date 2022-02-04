Tweets of the week: Tom Pidcock impressions, Remco Evenepoel in a playground, plus much more
Racing is back but the tweets were here the WHOLE time
Racing is back, and you know what that means? Cycling teams' social media managers breathe a collective sigh of relief. No longer do they have to rely on tweeting every week 'That Friday feeling!' accompanied by a generic gif to justify their jobs throughout the off-season.
Now, it's back to showing everyone the life they could have. Photos from the desert and other sunnier climes as northern Europe struggles through the latter stages of winter, videos of professional bike riders messing around in rare moments of humanity for men employed to live like monks and cycle bikes very, very fast.
So pour one out for the humble social media manager, God willing their thumbs continue to furiously tap away at their phone keyboards if only to keep us distractedly scrolling to stave off the reminder of our eventual mortal demise. Happy Friday!
1. Like a fever dream I can't wake up from
Have a good night, everyone 😁 pic.twitter.com/R7WOJX9eAPFebruary 1, 2022
2. Like a fever dream I can't wake up from, part deux
🎼 Astana Is My Team - Cycling Rap Music Video!The path to big goals is best started by rallying together as united and motivated team!Today we are setting the tone for the whole season, which, we are sure, will be successful!#AstanaQazaqstanTeam pic.twitter.com/B13l6JA4grFebruary 1, 2022
3. The tiniest bike I ever did see
Who wasn't inspired by @Tompid line crossing? Daisy was there shouting at the screen so impressed and today want to do her version 'the SUPERGIRL' #cycling #cyclocross pic.twitter.com/gvWrtZ7ywHFebruary 1, 2022
4. Careful Rigo, remember what happened last time
Rutina antes de salir a entrenar pic.twitter.com/xM4os62JODFebruary 3, 2022
5. Can you imagine going to Las Vegas with Peter Sagan? You'd come back forever changed
I think we took a wrong turn somewhere today... 😜😜🚴♂️Je crois qu'on s'est trompé de chemin quelque part aujourd'hui... 😜😜🚴♂️@TeamTotalEnrg @TotalEnergies @iamspecialized @sportful @ride100percent pic.twitter.com/tVXLysAVEiFebruary 2, 2022
6. Oh, you thought they were done
Boys will be boys 😂 pic.twitter.com/qLsQ9mGn42February 1, 2022
7. I'm pretty sure this was the original intention of social media, updates on who is still amongst the living
Alive https://t.co/8wNdMUUmhr pic.twitter.com/9Q3X6mV4wBFebruary 1, 2022
8. And we'll finish off by appropriating Sadhbh's excellent Twitter thread. Honestly, who knew Mark Cavendish queued
I'd love to hear your least glamorous cyclist sightings. I once saw Mark Cavendish in a queue. https://t.co/cX37CnlG2NFebruary 3, 2022
9. I imagine Tom Dumoulin's first experience of the tube was similar to Mr Weasley's in the first Harry Potter
Tom Dumoulin in the London underground (I had just walked with him to show him the way from TOB finish) 😀 pic.twitter.com/T4uTOJR9r1February 3, 2022
10. Unreal.
Showed the @Movistar_Team team the right way to stanstead airport ...on London underground..February 3, 2022
We'll be back in a week's time with more tweets for you to shove down your ungrateful gullets.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
