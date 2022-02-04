Tweets of the week: Tom Pidcock impressions, Remco Evenepoel in a playground, plus much more

Racing is back, and you know what that means? Cycling teams' social media managers breathe a collective sigh of relief. No longer do they have to rely on tweeting every week 'That Friday feeling!' accompanied by a generic gif to justify their jobs throughout the off-season.

Now, it's back to showing everyone the life they could have. Photos from the desert and other sunnier climes as northern Europe struggles through the latter stages of winter, videos of professional bike riders messing around in rare moments of humanity for men employed to live like monks and cycle bikes very, very fast.

So pour one out for the humble social media manager, God willing their thumbs continue to furiously tap away at their phone keyboards if only to keep us distractedly scrolling to stave off the reminder of our eventual mortal demise. Happy Friday!

1. Like a fever dream I can't wake up from

Have a good night, everyone 😁

2. Like a fever dream I can't wake up from, part deux

🎼 Astana Is My Team - Cycling Rap Music Video!The path to big goals is best started by rallying together as united and motivated team!Today we are setting the tone for the whole season, which, we are sure, will be successful!#AstanaQazaqstanTeam

3. The tiniest bike I ever did see

Who wasn't inspired by @Tompid line crossing? Daisy was there shouting at the screen so impressed and today want to do her version 'the SUPERGIRL' #cycling #cyclocross

4. Careful Rigo, remember what happened last time

Rutina antes de salir a entrenar

5. Can you imagine going to Las Vegas with Peter Sagan? You'd come back forever changed

I think we took a wrong turn somewhere today... 😜😜🚴‍♂️Je crois qu'on s'est trompé de chemin quelque part aujourd'hui... 😜😜🚴‍♂️@TeamTotalEnrg @TotalEnergies @iamspecialized @sportful @ride100percent

6. Oh, you thought they were done

Boys will be boys 😂

Alive https://t.co/8wNdMUUmhr

8. And we'll finish off by appropriating Sadhbh's excellent Twitter thread. Honestly, who knew Mark Cavendish queued

I'd love to hear your least glamorous cyclist sightings. I once saw Mark Cavendish in a queue.

9. I imagine Tom Dumoulin's first experience of the tube was similar to Mr Weasley's in the first Harry Potter

Tom Dumoulin in the London underground (I had just walked with him to show him the way from TOB finish) 😀

10. Unreal.

Showed the @Movistar_Team team the right way to stanstead airport ...on London underground..

We'll be back in a week's time with more tweets for you to shove down your ungrateful gullets.