Tweets of the week: Tour de France lands in Bilbao, Lidl madness and a very young reporter

In less than 24 hours time, the 176 riders of the 110th Tour de France will ride out of Bilbao to embark on the opening stage of the race. It really is crunch time, which means the tension is rising, but that does not mean there isn't time to post on social media. What else are you supposed to do the day before the biggest bike race of the year?

The team presentation always provides great fodder for content, with riders put out of their comfort zones in innovative new ways - last night it was making everyone wear Basque berets while some of them had to speak to an AI version of the Tour's mascot, Maxoo.

The weeks of build-up all come to this point, but that doesn't mean there isn't time to be silly online, in fact, it might be a useful way of bursting the mounting pressure.

All the pros are at it, if you take a look at social media. It's almost as if they are just like us, scrolling and posting on Instagram or Twitter to pass the time. Fancy that.

In this week's basket of social media goodies - not all of which are Tour de France themed - there is a wide variety of content. There is a river of rainfall at the Giro d'Italia Donne, Soudal Quick-Step's frankly ridiculous squad for the Belgian National Championships, a very young reporter at the British nationals, and the world of cycling going mad for Lidl. Strap yourself in.

1. Just Charlotte Kool having fun on the wrong kind of two wheels. Charlotte... Cool?

A post shared by Charlotte Kool (@charlottekool_) A photo posted by on

2. Alaphilippe finally met the Allain Philippe guys. Cute

Today, we all say: Allez, Alain Philippe 🇫🇷Photo: @BeelWout pic.twitter.com/MGXUPMLV3WJune 25, 2023 See more

3. Lotte Kopecky: not just Belgium's best female cyclist, but also a hilarious practical joker, maybe

A post shared by Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) A photo posted by on

4. How many riders is *too* many riders? Possibly 12 on one team

*Peter Drury’s voice*“And now, Soudal Quick-Step’s team for #BKIzegem.”Photo: @GettySport pic.twitter.com/FJUUcSkLyFJune 25, 2023 See more

5. Annemiek van Vleuten: history maker, Tour de France Femmes champion, flag waver?

We interrupt our Spanish champ celebrations to bring you some @OutOfCycling material… 🏍️🏁Is that you waving the checkered flag at @MotoGP’s #DutchGP, @AvVleuten? 😍📸 @DAZN_ES pic.twitter.com/WN7QUC7FqCJune 25, 2023 See more

6. Leave Pierre Rolland alone, Romain Bardet, all he has left is his Strava KOMs. Oh no.

Hey @romainbardet, comme beaucoup de français, j’aurais aimé te voir sur les routes de ce Championnat de France 🇫🇷…Plutôt que tu fasses une sortie en subtilisant mes KOM 😁👑😅 pic.twitter.com/3sR92qdRVQJune 25, 2023 See more

7. Mads Pedersen clearly flouting drafting rules here. Seriously though, I would not want to do this. It looks terrifying.

A post shared by Mads Pedersen (@pedersen__mads) A photo posted by on

8. We'd better watch out at Cycling Weekly, Elsie is coming for our jobs

A post shared by British Cycling (@britishcycling) A photo posted by on

9. Speaking of youth, this Ineos Grenadiers squad looks barely older than 4? That can't be legal

INEOS Grenadiers 2024 pic.twitter.com/Cekd6oVUXWJune 26, 2023 See more

10. All I want in life is the Ellen van Dijk bobblehead. That's it.

Welcome to our team @lidl. I'm already bouncing with excitement#LidlTreKitDay pic.twitter.com/ShmxHDkY8JJune 28, 2023 See more

11. 3-year-old Ben Turner didn't know the meaning of aero. Now he's at his first Tour de France, this might have changed

A post shared by Ben Turner (@benelliotturner) A photo posted by on

12. Thibaut Pinot has let loose his goats in San Sebastián, seemingly. A clever ploy?

A few top climbers reconning the Jaizkibel this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/T4kAkLB1BnJune 29, 2023 See more

13. Are they spelling out Lidl or are they doing an arty tribute to the 1965 Beatles album Help!

Can you help us? We think they’re trying to tell us something … 🤓#GiroDonne pic.twitter.com/dNllgYYw3AJune 29, 2023 See more

14. Impossible to look bad in one of these beret things, I reckon. David Gaudu looks sharp, in his absolutely massive specs

David Gauduzabal & Esteban Kungaray pic.twitter.com/i9Uw5PPQbaJune 29, 2023 See more

15. Sepp Kuss has nailed it here

Sepp, the Txapela suits you very well. 😉🤳 pic.twitter.com/CkRBE37bGYJune 30, 2023 See more

16. That water is probably not meant to be there...

#GiroDonne 🇮🇹The stage has been paused again ❌@rubyr_g was out on course as the decision was made, just like @BakerGeorgia earlier on 🫤 pic.twitter.com/bAwJFkRJFkJune 30, 2023 See more

17. Finally, Wout knows that stage one is Saturday, not today, right? Right? Wout?