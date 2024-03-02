‘We look forward to working with the UCI to share what we have learned over the years of road tubeless’: Enve responds to UCI’s potential ban on hookless rims

As reported here, the UCI is weighing in on hookless rims, which have been in use over the last few seasons under WorldTour racers. The design in question, which has become more common due to its ease of manufacture and lighter weight, has its detractors, however, among them the CPA’s Adam Hansen, who has been vocally critical of the design.

In hindsight, perhaps this review should have taken place earlier.

We reached out to Enve regarding this development, and received the following response:

In light of the UCI’s announced review of tubeless rim and tire systems due to the highly publicized crash of professional road racer Thomas De Gendt, the question of tubeless system safety is at the forefront of the equipment conversation. While this incident did not happen with an ENVE wheel, athlete safety is always imperative.

ENVE has been testing tubeless systems since 2007, and hookless designs since 2014. Upon introducing the SES 4.5 AR in 2016 we developed a test to qualify tires for use on ENVE’s hookless road rim models. The purpose of this test has been to understand what is required for a tire and rim to maintain an airtight tubeless interface. What we have found after more than a thousand tests, is that there is an optimal combination of a tire’s bead stiffness and bead diameter that will both allow for relatively easy installation while also ensuring bead retention regardless of the rim design. When these parameters are met, we see tubeless tires that regularly achieve pressures in excess of 140psi/9.6bar in the test lab.

We look forward to working with the UCI to share what we have learned over the years of road tubelessdevelopment and testing to ensure rider safety is paramount.

In a lab, it’s possible to create ideal working conditions, however, as we’ve seen on the road, it doesn’t always go to plan. Since most tire manufacturers do not also produce rims, there is still work to be done to harmonize standards across the board. Hopefully this review will improve safety standards not just for professional riders, but for everyone else as well, before any more significant incidents occur.

Much like when disc brakes first made their way into the professional peloton, there seems to be a disconnect between what riders want and what the sponsors are providing. It will take time to remedy this.

Typically the UCI is not known for speed when it comes to decisions of this nature, though the recent last minute ruling preventing Ekoi’s new pedal system from being utilized by racers, which threw several teams into a state of disarray, demonstrates that, when it comes to the UCI, anything can happen.



This is a developing story.