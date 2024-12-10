We’re launching a commenting system on our site - here’s how to join the conversation on Cycling Weekly

We’re launching our commenting community on CW

Two cyclists side by side riding up a mountain with Cycling Weekly logo
(Image credit: Future)
By
published

At Cycling Weekly we know how important online communities are and we’re always looking for ways to encourage positive discussion around cycling. That’s why we’re excited to announce that commenting is now available directly on our site.

The goal for our comment section is for it to become the best place for thoughtful discussion of article topics. Together we’re developing a space where people share your passion and you can enjoy conversations built on a foundation of respect and common interests.

