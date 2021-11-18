When will Britain know if it will host the Tour de France 2026 Grand Départ?
There is no official bidding process to decide the location of the Tour de France Grand Départ
Britain is not likely to know if it will host the start of the 2026 Tour de France until at least two years out from the proposed start date.
It was announced in the Chancellor’s Budget in October that £30m was being set aside to bring the Tour back to the UK for the first time since 2014, with that pot of money also being used to potentially stage the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.
In the November 4 edition of the Cycling Weekly magazine, it was revealed that the proposed route would begin in Scotland - most probably from Edinburgh Castle - before stage two would be held in northern England.
Stage three would finish in northern Wales, with one insider who has knowledge of the planned route confirming that the Welsh stage would be the most dramatic in terms of an anticipated general classification battle.
The UK-wide bid has to be submitted to Tour organisers ASO in “early 2022” before a bidding process is undertaken. It is not yet known what other countries and regions are seeking to bring the Grand Départ to their area in 2026. The Tour, traditionally, starts outside France every other year.
A Tour de France spokesperson told Cycling Weekly that they were unable to say when ASO will announce where the race will begin in four editions’ time, with a number of figures across the three-nation bid informing this publication that they have been told not to speak about the bidding timeline to the press.
Unlike other international events, there is no structured bidding process to follow.
From past announcements, however, Grand Départs have never been revealed more than two-and-a-half years in advance of the start date.
Yorkshire’s successful staging of the 2014 event was only confirmed in December 2012 while more recently Bilbao were only awarded the 2023 start in March 2021.
It follows a trend, with Copenhagen being awarded the initial 2021 start (pushed back a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic) in February 2019, and Brussels being informed of their 2019 hosting in May 2017.
Cycling Weekly also understands that ASO are unlikely to deviate from that pattern, and when bids for the 2026 event are tabled at the start of 2022, each region will be assessed thoroughly with delegates from ASO visiting to be shown stage routes and the area.
Christian Prudhomme, the Tour's race director, is known to want to bring the Grand Départ to Italy, with Florence previously having been earmarked to host the 2014 start before Yorkshire was selected. The Italian city announced in 2020 that it was actively working on a renewed bid.
-
-
Tour of Britain's TV audience grew by a third, global viewers top 16 million, in 'thrilling' 2021 comeback
More than two and a half million people tuned in to watch the star-studded race making its return following Covid disruption
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Wahoo Kickr V5 review
A great option for Zwift racing and general training
By Stefan Abram •
-
'All of my preparation will be focused on the Tour de France': Nairo Quintana is ready for the overall fight in 2022
The 31-year-old Colombian has won two of the three Grand Tours with the Tour de France missing off the list
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five stages that could shape the Tour de France 2022
Just five of the 21 days of racing which could see the fight for yellow tipped on its head
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour de France 2022 route analysis: relentlessly tough and demanding parcours that could produce a classic
There are barely any easy kilometres in store on a route that demands attacking, daring riding
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
How do the Tokyo 2020 Olympic time trials work?
The race against the clock is a highlight of the games, but what are the rules?
By Alex Ballinger •
-
'It’s been a nice run, but it’s time': Richie Porte says 2021 edition was his final Tour de France
The Australian leads his national team into the Olympic Games road race on Saturday
By Richard Windsor •
-
From Dulwich Park to Paris: The story of Fred Wright's debut Tour de France
The 22-year-old Brit, 'a child of the Herne Hill community', was the youngest rider in this year's race
By Jonny Long •
-
Health issues could force Dave Brailsford to step down as Ineos Grenadiers boss
The 57-year-old has been treated for cancer and heart issues over the past couple of years
By Jonny Long •
-
Mark Cavendish rues leaving Mørkøv's wheel on Champs-Élysées, but will he ride another Tour de France?
Cavendish remains on 34 wins but is all smiles as he wins green jersey in incredible comeback
By Jonny Long •