Why aren’t British riders competing in the Trento 2021 European Championships?
British Cycling made the decision not to compete in the European road event, here is why
If you’ve been watching the European Championships, taking place in Trento over the past week, you may have noticed the absence of the British flag during the racing.
No British riders are competing in the major road event in Italy, after British Cycling announced earlier this year that it would not be taking a team to compete the European Championships.
The UEC European Road Championships are one of the biggest events on the regular cycling calendar for national teams, as riders compete for the European champion's jerseys from junior up to elite level, both in time trials and road races.
According to British Cycling, the biggest priority for the Great Britain Cycling Team (GBCT) is winning medals in the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which took place this summer in Tokyo.
Due to a combination of the Tokyo games and the Covid-19 pandemic, increased costs and staff shortages mean that GBCT had to reduce the number of races they would be attending, forcing the squad to miss the European Championships.
A statement from British Cycling, released earlier this year said: “The primary objective of the Great Britain Cycling Team is to achieve the highest number of podium results at the next Olympic and Paralympic Games. All GBCT strategic decisions, including major event attendance, are made in alignment with achieving this objective.
“The Covid-19 pandemic and the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games have resulted in increased budget and staff resource pressures which bring with them limitations on the level & quantity of activity we are able to commit to.
“As a result of the above, GBCT will not be attending the UEC European Road Championships scheduled to take place from September 8-12 in Trento.
“Budget and staff resource will be focussed on the UCI Road World Championships in Flanders, taking place from September 19-26.”
>>> 'Probably the best seat in the house': James Shaw explains his tactics after sprinting with Wout van Aert, Julian Alaphilippe, and Ethan Hayter
GBCT also skipped the Junior Track World Championships in Egypt, instead focusing on the European Under-23 Track Championships in Apeldoorn.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
'Probably the best seat in the house': James Shaw explains his tactics after sprinting with Wout van Aert, Julian Alaphilippe, and Ethan Hayter
The Ribble-Weldtite rider has been one of the stand-out performers in this year's Tour of Britain
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tom Dumoulin still plans to continue cycling career next year
The Dutch star was knocked from his bike by a driver, which spoiled his World Championship ambitions
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Stefan Küng shatters time of Filippo Ganna to become European time trial champion
Ganna looked to have the race wrapped up on the pan-flat course, until Küng hit the final straight
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Marlen Reusser powers into gold in elite women’s time trial at 2021 European Championships
The TT specialist put a chunk of time into her nearest rivals on the 22km course
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Filippo Ganna and Elisa Longo Borghini help Italy to claim mixed relay team time trial victory at European Championships 2021
The unusual discipline returned in Trento, as nations tried to prove their collective strength
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Peter Sagan will ride the European Championships in Trento
The three-time world champion has been training on both road and mountain bikes in the Pyrenees
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Strava stats reveal the power behind the European Time Trial Championships, including Lizzy Banks, Alex Dowsett and Victor Campenaerts
With the fate of the World Championships still uncertain and the Olympics postponed until next year, the 2020 European Time Trial Championships could be the best solo test of the season.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Lizzie Deignan, Alex Dowsett and Tom Pidcock headline British squad for European Championships
The British squad for the road European Championships has been confirmed, with Lizzie Deignan, Alex Dowsett and Tom Pidcock leading the charge.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Emily Nelson takes first gold medal for GB as Elia Viviani also claims title at 2019 UEC Track Championships
Emily Nelson took the first gold medal for the British team at the 2019 UEC European Track Championships, as Elia Viviani also took a title on the opening day of racing.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Amy Pieters takes home win for the Netherlands with European championship title
Dutch woman sprints to victory from a day-long breakaway of three, capping a great day for the home nation who finished with three riders in the top six
By Owen Rogers •