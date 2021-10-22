Wiggle to open pop-up café where you pay with the amount of miles you've ridden

Wiggle have announced that for one day only cyclists, walkers and any other form of adventure travellers can use their miles as currency in a special café.

The Adventurer's Café is set to be open to the public for one day on Wednesday, November 3 from 8am to 3pm, located in rural Kent, on an island in the middle of a lake.

Coffees from gourmet coffee company, Winchester Coffee Roasters, will be available as well as sweet treats made by Great British Bake Off (GBBO) finalist, Steph Blackwell, who is also a keen outdoor enthusiast.

Head of outdoor Adventure at Wiggle, Fran Baratta, said: "We know autumn is a pivotal time in the outdoor sports calendar, and a time when even the most dedicated of runners, cyclists and adventurers re-consider moving their efforts indoors. However, this needn’t be the case as with the right motivation, kit and insight, autumn can be a fantastic time to get outdoors even when the weather isn’t as inviting as summer.

“We can’t wait to welcome new and existing Wiggle customers to the Adventurer’s Cafe next month and show them how brilliant the great outdoors can be in the UK and what is waiting on their doorstep. We want everyone to be ready for everything autumn has to offer and what better way than with some delicious cakes and stunning views.”

Wiggle said: "Payments will be 'charged' in the form of miles travelled along a route that covers hiking trails, woodland and even a lake - the more land traversed, the bigger the reward.

"Open to the general public for one day only on the November 3, the Adventurer’s Café will sit on its very own remote island in the middle of a lake - which itself is in the middle of a deer park not usually accessible to the general public - in the heart of Kent.

"Through a bespoke route incorporating the Greensand Way long-distance walk route, taking in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and crossing 300m high Leith Hill, the café will require attendees to hike, trail run, cycle and even cross water to get there."

It went on to explain that once you get to the lake there will be Wiggle staff to provide you with a currency card that will be stamped to validate the amount of miles travelled to get to the lake.

Kayaks and paddleboards will be also be on offer for anyone who wants to enjoy the lake. A boat is also available to take riders to and from the island.

You can vote for what the menu looks like on Wiggle's Facebook and Instagram where Steph Bakewell has come up with a series of tasty ideas.

Details of the Adventurer's Cafe:

Location: Church Hill, Boughton Monchelsea, Maidstone, ME17 4BU

Date: Wednesday November 3

Opening times: 8am-3pm