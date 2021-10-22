Wiggle to open pop-up café where you pay with the amount of miles you've ridden
The bizarre café is in a very rural part of Kent on an island in the middle of a lake
Wiggle have announced that for one day only cyclists, walkers and any other form of adventure travellers can use their miles as currency in a special café.
The Adventurer's Café is set to be open to the public for one day on Wednesday, November 3 from 8am to 3pm, located in rural Kent, on an island in the middle of a lake.
Coffees from gourmet coffee company, Winchester Coffee Roasters, will be available as well as sweet treats made by Great British Bake Off (GBBO) finalist, Steph Blackwell, who is also a keen outdoor enthusiast.
Head of outdoor Adventure at Wiggle, Fran Baratta, said: "We know autumn is a pivotal time in the outdoor sports calendar, and a time when even the most dedicated of runners, cyclists and adventurers re-consider moving their efforts indoors. However, this needn’t be the case as with the right motivation, kit and insight, autumn can be a fantastic time to get outdoors even when the weather isn’t as inviting as summer.
“We can’t wait to welcome new and existing Wiggle customers to the Adventurer’s Cafe next month and show them how brilliant the great outdoors can be in the UK and what is waiting on their doorstep. We want everyone to be ready for everything autumn has to offer and what better way than with some delicious cakes and stunning views.”
Wiggle said: "Payments will be 'charged' in the form of miles travelled along a route that covers hiking trails, woodland and even a lake - the more land traversed, the bigger the reward.
"Open to the general public for one day only on the November 3, the Adventurer’s Café will sit on its very own remote island in the middle of a lake - which itself is in the middle of a deer park not usually accessible to the general public - in the heart of Kent.
"Through a bespoke route incorporating the Greensand Way long-distance walk route, taking in Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and crossing 300m high Leith Hill, the café will require attendees to hike, trail run, cycle and even cross water to get there."
It went on to explain that once you get to the lake there will be Wiggle staff to provide you with a currency card that will be stamped to validate the amount of miles travelled to get to the lake.
Kayaks and paddleboards will be also be on offer for anyone who wants to enjoy the lake. A boat is also available to take riders to and from the island.
You can vote for what the menu looks like on Wiggle's Facebook and Instagram where Steph Bakewell has come up with a series of tasty ideas.
Details of the Adventurer's Cafe:
Location: Church Hill, Boughton Monchelsea, Maidstone, ME17 4BU
Date: Wednesday November 3
Opening times: 8am-3pm
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
