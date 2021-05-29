Wout van Aert fears first-week Tour yellow jersey ambition 'no longer realistic' after appendicitis setback
The Belgian says the time he was forced to spend off the bike was equivalent to an off-season
By Jonny Long
Wout van Aert says his goal of taking the yellow jersey in the first week of this summer's Tour de France is "no longer realistic" after having his appendix removed three weeks ago.
The Belgian had been targeting the maillot jaune of the French Grand Tour, with the first week providing sprint stages affording bonus seconds as well as a time trial that should suit the Jumbo-Visma rider, but has had to "start from scratch" after surgery.
"That operation brought me to a standstill for another week. Four weeks after the Amstel Gold Race I had to start over from scratch. You can compare that to a winter break," Van Aert told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.
Van Aert is now able to ride again without any problems, despite the fact the surgery had to pass through his navel as well as three places in his abdominal muscles, and even managed 40km on his time trial bike last week.
>>> Chris Froome trains up 'steepest climb in the world' as he feels 'closer to where he needs to be' before Tour de France
Jumbo-Visma are currently on an altitude training camp in Sierra Nevada, Spain, where Van Aert is building back up after a demanding spring Classics campaign.
"In principle, I can achieve a good level of form through training and altitude internships, but it is uncertain what level I will be able to achieve," Van Aert said. "Every day I try to push my boundaries without forcing it. The fact that the Dauphiné has been scrapped [for him] gives me room to build up quietly."
Unfortunately, the reality of needing this extra time to reach his top level means Van Aert doesn't think he'll be at the height of his powers for the first week of the Tour de France, but will still likely prove to be a key lieutenant to Primož Roglič later on in the race, and believes he's on track for his other objectives: the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Road World Championships and Paris-Roubaix.
"The original plan was to grow to my best form after the Dauphiné and to be top from the first Tour week," Van Aert explained. "That first week consists of difficult sprint rides and a time trial. That suits me very well. I had made a big goal of the yellow jersey in the first week, I fear that this is no longer realistic. I will have to have more patient until I will be really top this summer.
“I still hope to be on top form during the Tour, but that is anything but a certainty. If that doesn't work, I am sure that I will be top after the Tour. I'm not worried at all about Tokyo and the autumn, with the World Cup and Paris-Roubaix. If everything now goes according to plan and I can complete my training without delay, I can take many steps. Such a setback is never convenient, but because of what I have already experienced in the past, I can better manage this period."
-
-
Chris Froome trains up 'steepest climb in the world' as he feels 'closer to where he needs to be' before Tour de France
Chris Froome shows us behind the scenes of his recent altitude training camp in Tenerife
By Jonny Long •
-
Rapha Classic Long Sleeve Jersey
This updated, long-sleeved version of Rapha’s first ever product is now made with a merino blend that incorporates recycled fibres
By Simon Smythe •
-
Chris Froome trains up 'steepest climb in the world' as he feels 'closer to where he needs to be' before Tour de France
Chris Froome shows us behind the scenes of his recent altitude training camp in Tenerife
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Simon Yates won stage 19 of the giro as he looked to reduce Egan Bernal's lead in the maglia rosa
By Jonny Long •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Egan Bernal: I have some time to play with, I just want to have good legs for the time trial
The Colombian star still leads the Giro d’Italia after Simon Yates took back more time
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Simon Yates believed Egan Bernal would let him go at Giro d’Italia after reading rival’s comments in media
The British climber said he had a feeling Ineos Grenadiers wouldn’t try to chase on stage 19
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Simon Yates takes Giro d'Italia 2021 stage 19 victory as Egan Bernal keeps firm grip on pink
Bernal limited the gap to Yates well on the stage's summit finish
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Ineos Grenadiers announce super-strong team for Critérium du Dauphiné 2021
The Tour de France build-up race is always a big objective for the British squad
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Alexandre Vinokourov was fired from Astana then re-instated one day later, sports director divulges
A former Astana sports director details what's been happening behind the scenes at the team after new Canadian management took charge
By Jonny Long •