Zoe Bäckstedt wins opening junior cyclocross World Cup round in Tábor

Zoe Bäckstedt has won the opening junior women's cyclocross World Cup round in Tábor.

The 17-year-old finished 20 seconds ahead of her nearest rival, Dutchwoman Leonie Bentveld across the line in the Czech Republic, following up on her junior women's European cyclocross title last week in the Netherlands, where she also bested Bentveld. In Tábor, fellow Brit Ella Maclean-Howell finished seventh, 1-15 behind.

This is Bäckstedt's third victory of the cyclocross season, having already won the Stockholm Cyclocross, CX Täby Park and the Telenet Superprestige Gieten.

While Tábor was the first junior cyclocross World Cup round of the season, Bäckstedt has already competed in two of the first five elite rounds, the 2021 campaign having begun in Waterlooville, USA, on October 10.

Bäckstedt came 20th in the Zonhoven round, five minutes down on winner Denise Betsema, and then 26th in Overijse, again five minutes in arrears to victor Blanka Kata Vas.

More to follow...

Result

UCI World Cup Tábor 2021 - Women Junior

1. Zoe Bäckstedt (GBr), in 36-58

2. Leonie Bentveld (Ned), at 20 seconds

3. Federica Venturelli (Ita), at 46s

4. Katerina Hladiková (Cze), at same time

5. Lilou Fabregue (Fra), at 49s

6. Lauren Molengraaf (Ned), at 1-10

7. Ella Maclean-Howell (GBr), at 1-15

8. Monique Halter (Sui), at same time

9. Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel), at 1-20

10. Eleca Gallezot (Fra), at 1-21