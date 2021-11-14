Zoe Bäckstedt wins opening junior cyclocross World Cup round in Tábor
The Brit followed up her European cyclocross title with victory in the Czech Republic
By Jonny Long
Zoe Bäckstedt has won the opening junior women's cyclocross World Cup round in Tábor.
The 17-year-old finished 20 seconds ahead of her nearest rival, Dutchwoman Leonie Bentveld across the line in the Czech Republic, following up on her junior women's European cyclocross title last week in the Netherlands, where she also bested Bentveld. In Tábor, fellow Brit Ella Maclean-Howell finished seventh, 1-15 behind.
This is Bäckstedt's third victory of the cyclocross season, having already won the Stockholm Cyclocross, CX Täby Park and the Telenet Superprestige Gieten.
While Tábor was the first junior cyclocross World Cup round of the season, Bäckstedt has already competed in two of the first five elite rounds, the 2021 campaign having begun in Waterlooville, USA, on October 10.
Bäckstedt came 20th in the Zonhoven round, five minutes down on winner Denise Betsema, and then 26th in Overijse, again five minutes in arrears to victor Blanka Kata Vas.
More to follow...
Result
UCI World Cup Tábor 2021 - Women Junior
1. Zoe Bäckstedt (GBr), in 36-58
2. Leonie Bentveld (Ned), at 20 seconds
3. Federica Venturelli (Ita), at 46s
4. Katerina Hladiková (Cze), at same time
5. Lilou Fabregue (Fra), at 49s
6. Lauren Molengraaf (Ned), at 1-10
7. Ella Maclean-Howell (GBr), at 1-15
8. Monique Halter (Sui), at same time
9. Xaydee Van Sinaey (Bel), at 1-20
10. Eleca Gallezot (Fra), at 1-21
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
