Zwift ‘disappointed’ to lose Esports World Championships hosting duties to MyWhoosh
UCI awards event to the Abu Dhabi-based platform until 2026
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The virtual racing platform Zwift has expressed its disappointment in losing the hosting duties of the Esports World Championships to competitor MyWhoosh.
On Thursday, the UCI announced that it had awarded a three-year contract to the Abu Dhabi-based company to hold the Championships from 2024 through to 2026.
The event, which was first held in 2020, has until now taken place exclusively on Zwift, with rainbow jerseys awarded to the best male and female riders.
In a statement shared with Cycling Weekly, Zwift said: “Naturally, we are disappointed by this outcome but we are extremely proud of the three great World Championships we have delivered with the UCI to date.
“Our commitment to grow the sport of cycling esports from community racing upwards and to further our elite racing product remains unchanged. We will continue to innovate and drive this new sport forward.”
The UCI shared a press release on Thursday thanking Zwift for its “expertise that has helped establish this event”, as well as its “popularity among both the cycling and esports communities”.
Announcing the new partnership with MyWhoosh, UCI President David Lappartient said: “We are delighted to welcome MyWhoosh as the new platform and organiser of the UCI Cycling Esports World Championships for the next three years, and we are convinced that they will continue to develop this exciting and popular event.
“Today’s announcement further confirms Abu Dhabi’s commitment to our sport after it hosted a magnificent edition of the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in 2022.”
Created in 2019 and homed in the UAE, MyWhoosh is a lesser known, free-to-use virtual cycling platform. Every year, it hosts thousands of races for users, but has never organised any intermediate-level events.
A spokesperson at MyWhoosh assured Cycling Weekly that the platform has the knowledge and tools to ensure fairness in virtual racing. They highlighted the company uses a “comprehensive 3-step verification process”, and earlier this month introduced ‘Power Passports’ to monitor riders’ progress and detect discrepancies.
Those competing in the Championships will also be required to submit weekly videos to MyWhoosh, showing their equipment and serial numbers on both primary and secondary power meters.
This year’s Esports World Championships were held on Zwift in February, and were won by Denmarks’ Bjørn Andreassen and Loes Adegeest of the Netherlands. Other previous winners include Jay Vine, now of UAE Team Emirates, and Team AG Insurance - Soudal Quick-Step’s Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.
The final of next year’s event will take place in Abu Dhabi.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Cult American bike brand announces closure
All-City Cycles' had a reputation for beautiful builds which looked almost bespoke - from beautiful fades to custom dropouts and intricately detailed lugs
By Stefan Abram Published
-
Distance versus time - which is best for keeping track of your training volume?
Measuring training has never been easier, but for keeping tabs on volume, is it better to add up the miles or the hours?
By Charlie Allenby Published
-
23.2 million viewers watched the Tour de France Femmes live in 2022
A new report by Nielson Sports measures the positive impact the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has had on the sport's growth.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Olympic Esports Series 2023: riders and virtual cycling race formats confirmed for June finals
Four multi-national teams and the race formats for the Olympic Esports Series 2023 are confirmed. Finals to take place live in Singapore June 23-25
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Competitors challenge Zwift's dominance in virtual cycling as UCI accepts bids for future Esports World Championships
What does the UCI's call for bids to host the Esports World Championship reveal about the future of cycling esports?
By Christopher Schwenker Published
-
Rider disqualified from Zwift UCI World Championships hit with MyWhoosh DQ
South African Eddy Hoole disqualified by MyWhoosh due to Hoole's suspension by Cycling South Africa
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Motherhood or an athletic career? An impossible choice no more thanks, in part, due to the rise of esports
With the rise of virtual cycling esports, world-class female endurance athletes no longer have to compromise motherhood and a professional career.
By Christopher Schwenker Published
-
Virtual cycling inches closer to an Olympic sport with its inclusion in Olympic Esports Week
Virtual cycling will be one of nine esports showcased at the Olympic Esports Series finals in Singapore this June.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
55,500 Miles Going Nowhere: Confessions of an Unapologetic Zwift Indoor Specialist
An avid cyclist explains why, after years of logging thousand of miles cycling outside and even crossing the United States by bike, he's moved to the virtual world of Zwift.
By Christopher Schwenker Published
-
Cycling eSports gold for Denmark and the Netherlands, bronze for Team USA
The best cycling eSport talent across the globe contested the third annual UCI Cycling Esports World Championships on February 18, held in Zwift's purpose-built Scotland map.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published