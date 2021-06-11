Crazy super-aero handlebars make a splash in breakaway at the Belgium Tour

Dutch carbon specialists, Speeco, raised a few eyebrows when they developed the bizarre looking Aero Breakaway Handlebar last year.

But despite its strange appearance, the handlebar didn’t actually violate any UCI rules (as they currently stand). So, with the absence of any bureaucratic barriers, the ABB (Aero Breakaway Bar) is now, sure enough, making a presence at the Belgium Tour under the stewardship of Jan-Willem van Schip (BEAT Cycling).

These unconventional handlebars are designed to provide more forearm support when riding in the ‘aero-hoods’ position, with the elbows bent at 90°. This position has been widely shown to be one of the most aerodynamically efficient, although on a set of conventional handlebars it is quite tough to sustain for long periods.

Although the bars might look very long, the hoods end up in pretty much the same position as with a set of conventional bars – the long forearm supports merely make up for the short stem, which is a stubby 70mm.

Although the reach to the hoods might be about the same as on any other bike, the distance between them is much narrower. Whereas most road handlebars are 42 or 40cm wide, these measure just 32cm wide up top. There is some flare out to the drops to assist the handling, but these are still only 37cm wide.

For more information about these crazy bars, you can check out our story on them here. Be warned, if you do fancy a set, they’ll set you back a cool €1,500.