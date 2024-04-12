Friday Roundup: Race-winning wheels, featherweight shoes, an artisan photo stick and Cycling Weekly goes racing, sort of...

Good things come to those who wait – Black Inc's 48/58 wheelset, which was developed alongside Factor’s updated aero bike, the Ostro VAM, is now available to buy as a standalone product.

Elsewhere, we look at Fizik's 135g Powerstrap Aeroweave shoes, which make a statement on and off the stats sheet, and a rather smart photo stick from artisan frame builder Stinner.

And the Cycling Weekly editorial team goes racing, sort of...

Stinner x MADE photo stick

(Image credit: Stinner / MADE)

Granted this is a niche product, but if, like me, you’ve ever tried to photograph a bicycle without resorting to leaning it against a wall, the Stinner x MADE photo stick is likely to bring a smile to your face.

Over the years I’ve attempted to use bricks, tree branches, food containers and more in an effort to support a bike I need to snap. Typically the results are as random as the items used to do the propping up. The photo stick aims to bring what Stinner and MADE describe as an ‘elevated solution’ to the problem.

(Image credit: Stinner / MADE)

The people behind MADE, the bike show that shines a spotlight on framebuilders and other artisans, proposed the idea of the photo stick to Stinner. The Santa Barbara-based custom bike brand, no strangers to shooting bikes in varied locations, jumped at the chance to put it into production.

At first glance, the real beauty of the product appears to be its portability. Comprising three pieces of steel with welded bottle bosses for attachment, it’s designed to be both easy to assemble and to carry when packed away. It also features rubberized ends for improved stability and a Cerakote finish to aid longevity. And for the bike photographer who has everything, Stinner will be producing a raw finish titanium version soon.

(Image credit: Fizik)

I’m pretty sure no one wants to feel as though they’re riding with hobnail boots on, which makes the weight of cycling shoes a number worth observing. Fizik’s updated Powerstrap Aeroweave shoes are said to weigh just 184g per shoe, which is light by any standard; Specialized’s featherweight Ares weighs some 30g more for example.

It’s the Aeroweave element of the shoe that’s largely responsible for its impressive performance on the scales. A woven fabric that’s now in its second iteration, it mixes nylon fibers with thermoplastic polymer filaments to create what’s described as a light and breathable upper that’s still said to be both supportive and durable. It also makes for a distinctive-looking shoe - especially in the coral and white option.

(Image credit: Fizik)

Adding to its appearance is the Powerstrap closure. While most high-end road shoes - these will set you back £334.99 / $379.99 - opt for dials, Fizik here uses its velcro system that sees the two straps wrap around the foot, with the instep and midfoot adjustable separately. The Italian brand says this new model uses a more streamlined version of the Powerstrap, which is designed to be both lighter and stronger.

The shoe’s R3 outsole has been redesigned, using an updated carbon fiber layup that measures 10 on Fizik’s stiffness scale. There’s also a recessed cleat position, which is said to help reduce knee issues, as well as two vents and internal channeling to assist with airflow. Combined with the knit upper it makes for a shoe that seems ideally suited to fast-paced, warm-weather riding. Roll on summer.

Black Inc release 48/58 wheelset

(Image credit: Black Inc)

More and more brands are taking a holistic approach to improving a bike’s aerodynamic performance. New framesets are often designed in conjunction with other complementary components to garner the best results. A case in point is the Black Inc 48/58 wheelset developed alongside Factor’s updated aero bike, the Ostro VAM. And now the wheels are available to buy as a standalone product.

The 48/58 look to match the stated attributes of the Ostro VAM - light, stiff and aerodynamically optimised. As the name suggests, the set matches a 48mm deep front wheel, with a deeper 58mm rim at the rear to improve stability. The wheels, which have a claimed weight of 1300g a pair, feature a rim design born from 'extensive CFD simulation' alongside wind tunnel and real-world testing. Black Inc says the rim’s leading edge radius uses an airfoil shape to provide greater control in gusty conditions.

(Image credit: Black Inc)

The search for aerodynamic benefits sees the spoke count number just 20 per wheel; Black Inc says using carbon spokes reduces weight without sacrificing the strength associated with a traditional 24 steel spoked set-up.

Other details include a carbon hub shell that features custom CeramicSpeed bearings, which are said to reduce rotational drag by some 20%. Early season performances in the professional ranks suggest the numbers all add up, with several Israel–Premier Tech riders achieving podium spots, including Stevie Williams' win at the Tour Down Under, while using the wheels.

Cycling Weekly unite!

In the post-Covid world of remote working, the need to haul ourselves to the office five days a week is greatly reduced - but that doesn't mean we all sit captive in our rooms writing all day long! Around our usual product testing schedule, the Cycling Weekly team makes a special effort to get together in person every couple of months to review progress and plan for the future.

(Image credit: Future)

The ride itself was fun, with senior news writer Tom Davidson being half-wheeled into oblivion just months after being off the bike with a broken wrist. Video manager Sam Gupta rode a clever race too, sitting on for the entire ride before taking a bike path shortcut back - however, his efforts were futile, as web editor Michelle Arthurs-Brennan was able to overhaul Gupta just meters before the office.

Of course, the team also laid down plans for crucial events and launches over the coming months, so stay tuned for a whole host more content as we look towards the summer!