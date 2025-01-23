'I wanted one classic bike for each of the four decades I raced - now, I've got 37': Inside a collector's paradise

British Cycling president and retro bike lover Bob Howden opens up his treasure trove and shares stories of his favourite finds

Images of Bob Howden and his classic bike collection
(Image credit: Future)
James Shrubsall
By
published
in Features

It is so often the way with collecting. Dip a toe in the water and before you know it you’re practically getting ready to swim the Channel. That’s how it was for British Cycling president Bob Howden. He began collecting bikes in 2019, with the modest and rather noble goal of amassing one machine for each of the four decades in which he raced. He reached that target quickly – and simply kept on going. Five years later, he has 37 machines adorning the walls and floor of his “man cave”, with more frames ready to be built up.

Images of Bob Howden and his classic bike collection

(Image credit: Future)

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1