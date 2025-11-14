Pro bikes, stunning paintjobs, and bling gadgets: here's our tech gallery from the Rouleur Live show

All the highlights from the 2025 show, including the Q36.5/SRM pedal collaboration, Trek's divisive full-suspension gravel bike, and DT Swiss's new carbon-spoked wheels

Rouleur Live 2025
(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
Rouleur Live might not always have the freshest gear and tech on display, but it's always been a nice way to cap off the year in an intimate setting. Taking place from 13-15 November, the show has become world-renowned for showcasing the industry's finest products to journalists and the broader public. As such, it offers a smorgasbord of tech highlights from myriad manufacturers, Live Talks with industry figures, and professional riders.

There was a lot on display, including a Colnago curation outside the venue. The entry hall to the event was adorned with storied exhibitions of bikes and trophies from yesteryear, including the Wilier that Mark Cavendish used to win his 35th stage of the Tour de France, and the Pinarello that Geraint Thomas rode down the Champs-Élysées in 2018.

Rouleur Live 2025

Passoni Titanio unveiled the stunning AT-01 at a private event prior to the show. Interestingly, titanium is used for the frame’s lower triangle, while a monocoque carbon construction is used for the upper triangle

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rouleur Live 2025

17 races. 12, 000+km and no need for a service. CeramicSpeed was naturally flaunting the bottom bracket used throughout the season by Tobias Mørch Kongstad of PAS Racing, proving the benefits of ceramic bearings

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rouleur Live 2025

A beautiful sight to behold. The Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light Geraint Thomas used to win the 2018 Tour de France

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rouleur Live 2025

The custom-painted Wilier Filante SLR Mark Cavendish used for his 35th Tour de France stage win

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rouleur Live 2025

Mathieu van der Poel's 2019 Amstel Gold-winning Canyon Aeroad

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rouleur Live 2025

Q36.5 and SRM had the ultra-low stack pedal and shoe system on display. We covered all the details of collaboration between Q36.5 founder Luigi Bergamo and SRM’s Ulrich Schoberer last week

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rouleur Live 2025

The stunning, customised Cannondale SuperX Lab71 of Saddleback's Richard Mardle was also on display

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rouleur Live 2025

DT Swiss launched the ARC 1100 SPLINE 38 CS wheels, its first wheelset ever to utilise carbon-fibre spokes

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rouleur Live 2025

Princeton CarbonWorks unveiled its latest hubset

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rouleur Live 2025

Zipp’s 303 SW and 353 NSW wheels blend aero technology, redesigned rims and an electronic tyre pressure sensor to create one of the smartest wheelsets on the market. The display featured several cutouts showing carbon thickness and the wheel's tensile properties

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rouleur Live 2025

Can you spot anything new in the picture from SRAM? Let us know in the comments. We aren't at liberty to say...

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rouleur Live 2025

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Rouleur Live 2025

The new Colnago T1Rs track frame claims to be more aerodynamic, stiffer, versatile, and features a geometry tailored for bunch races, individual events, and sprinting

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
Rouleur Live 2025
The ultra-divisive Trek Checkout was hidden away on Trek's stand. Described by Trek as "a full suspension drop bar gravel bike it says it designed for "epic, off-the-beaten-path adventures"(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)
Rouleur Live 2025
At Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Uno-X Mobility Cycling elected to wear green, white, and red – the colours of the iconic Team 7‑Eleven, which redefined international cycling in the 1980s(Image credit: Andy Carr)
