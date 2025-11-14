Pro bikes, stunning paintjobs, and bling gadgets: here's our tech gallery from the Rouleur Live show

Rouleur Live might not always have the freshest gear and tech on display, but it's always been a nice way to cap off the year in an intimate setting. Taking place from 13-15 November, the show has become world-renowned for showcasing the industry's finest products to journalists and the broader public. As such, it offers a smorgasbord of tech highlights from myriad manufacturers, Live Talks with industry figures, and professional riders.
There was a lot on display, including a Colnago curation outside the venue. The entry hall to the event was adorned with storied exhibitions of bikes and trophies from yesteryear, including the Wilier that Mark Cavendish used to win his 35th stage of the Tour de France, and the Pinarello that Geraint Thomas rode down the Champs-Élysées in 2018.
Between the hustle and bustle of the jam-packed halls and impromptu meetings, the Cycling Weekly tech team managed to capture a selection of ultra-premium bikes, components and gadgets.
So put on the kettle and make a cuppa, you're going to love this one.
