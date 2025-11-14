Pro bikes, stunning paintjobs, and bling gadgets: here's our tech gallery from the Rouleur Live show

Rouleur Live might not always have the freshest gear and tech on display, but it's always been a nice way to cap off the year in an intimate setting. Taking place from 13-15 November, the show has become world-renowned for showcasing the industry's finest products to journalists and the broader public. As such, it offers a smorgasbord of tech highlights from myriad manufacturers, Live Talks with industry figures, and professional riders.

There was a lot on display, including a Colnago curation outside the venue. The entry hall to the event was adorned with storied exhibitions of bikes and trophies from yesteryear, including the Wilier that Mark Cavendish used to win his 35th stage of the Tour de France, and the Pinarello that Geraint Thomas rode down the Champs-Élysées in 2018.

Between the hustle and bustle of the jam-packed halls and impromptu meetings, the Cycling Weekly tech team managed to capture a selection of ultra-premium bikes, components and gadgets.



So put on the kettle and make a cuppa, you're going to love this one.

Passoni Titanio unveiled the stunning AT-01 at a private event prior to the show. Interestingly, titanium is used for the frame’s lower triangle, while a monocoque carbon construction is used for the upper triangle (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

17 races. 12, 000+km and no need for a service. CeramicSpeed was naturally flaunting the bottom bracket used throughout the season by Tobias Mørch Kongstad of PAS Racing, proving the benefits of ceramic bearings (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

A beautiful sight to behold. The Pinarello Dogma F10 X-Light Geraint Thomas used to win the 2018 Tour de France (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

The custom-painted Wilier Filante SLR Mark Cavendish used for his 35th Tour de France stage win (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Mathieu van der Poel's 2019 Amstel Gold-winning Canyon Aeroad (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Q36.5 and SRM had the ultra-low stack pedal and shoe system on display. We covered all the details of collaboration between Q36.5 founder Luigi Bergamo and SRM’s Ulrich Schoberer last week (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

The stunning, customised Cannondale SuperX Lab71 of Saddleback's Richard Mardle was also on display (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

DT Swiss launched the ARC 1100 SPLINE 38 CS wheels, its first wheelset ever to utilise carbon-fibre spokes (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Princeton CarbonWorks unveiled its latest hubset (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Zipp’s 303 SW and 353 NSW wheels blend aero technology, redesigned rims and an electronic tyre pressure sensor to create one of the smartest wheelsets on the market. The display featured several cutouts showing carbon thickness and the wheel's tensile properties (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Can you spot anything new in the picture from SRAM? Let us know in the comments. We aren't at liberty to say... (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

The new Colnago T1Rs track frame claims to be more aerodynamic, stiffer, versatile, and features a geometry tailored for bunch races, individual events, and sprinting (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Image 1 of 10 The ultra-divisive Trek Checkout was hidden away on Trek's stand. Described by Trek as "a full suspension drop bar gravel bike it says it designed for "epic, off-the-beaten-path adventures" (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Front suspension and frame mounts abound (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Rear suspension and more utility options (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) The new Elite Rivo with Zwift Cog and Click (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Wolf Tooth's ultra-bling DEL Gravel Race pedals - tested and raced at Gravel Burn by our tech writer Aaron Borrill (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Some more carbon goodness from Princeston CarbonWorks (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) The winner of the Giro d'Italia gets to take this home each year, the 'Trofeo Senza Fine', which translates to "Trophy Without End" (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Another look at the Q36.5 and SRM pedal system (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) The Prologo Predator saddle Jonas Vingegaard used at the Tour de France - pricey at €10 per gram (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) The handlebar configuration of the Passoni Titanio AT-01 can be configured in a range of stem and bar widths. A true work of art (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Image 1 of 7 At Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Uno-X Mobility Cycling elected to wear green, white, and red – the colours of the iconic Team 7‑Eleven, which redefined international cycling in the 1980s (Image credit: Andy Carr) Ridley Bikes had a Noah Fast Discoutfitted in the iconic Seven Eleven livery (Image credit: Andy Carr) The Colnago pop-up exhibition has some striking bikes on display, including this vividly coloured V5Rs (Image credit: Andy Carr) The Ridley Astr RS gravel bike (Image credit: Andy Carr) The Wilier Rave SLR ID2 (Image credit: Andy Carr) Another look at the rainbow-themed Colnago V5Rs (Image credit: Andy Carr) The Sarto Raso Gravel Wide (Image credit: Andy Carr)