Rapha's newest range tackles winter with the help of Gore-Tex

The adage that there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing rings especially true for cyclists at this time of year. Rapha is embracing the changing of the seasons, when bibs become long and jackets are worn for the duration rather than stashed in a jersey pocket waiting for an emergency, with some new additions to its autumnal line-up.

(Image credit: Rapha)

The clothing brand continues its partnership with Gore-Tex, a byword for foul weather protection, with two new long-sleeve jerseys, the Pro Team Gore-Tex Infinium and the Brevet Insulated Gore-Tex Infinium. Alongside them sits a range of tried-and-tested products designed for the drop in temperature, reimagined with a new colour palette.

The Pro Team Long Sleeve Gore-Tex Infinium Jersey is designed for ‘hard efforts’ in inclement weather. Rapha says it’s both breathable and weather-resistant, with a close ‘race fit’ silhouette used across the Pro Team collection. Set to be available in a range of colours, including what looks like black and a 'fluoro' yellow, its use of Gore-Tex’s Infinium fabrics is likely to see it go head to head with other race-ready winter jerseys such as Castelli’s Perfetto RoS model. Look for the jersey to be available from October onwards in both men's and women's versions.

(Image credit: Rapha)

Also using Gore-Tex’s Infinium technology is the new Brevet Insulated Long Sleeve Jersey, offered in both men's and women's. Using the windproof, water-repellent (but not waterproof) and breathable fabric alongside additional insulation seems a sensible choice for a jersey created for the longest rides. Like all the Brevet kit it features plenty of detailing for staying seen in low-light conditions and will be released this November.

(Image credit: Rapha)

Indeed, both Rapha’s Pro Team and Brevet collections form the bulk of the new arrivals. The women’s line-up includes both Cargo Winter tights and Pro Team Training tights, both with a pad, as well as Pro Team Thermal and Training long sleeve jerseys.

(Image credit: Rapha)

Cold weather additions to the men's Pro Team range includes Winter Bib shorts and Winter tights with a pad. The inclusion of the winter-ready bibs will be particularly appealing to those who enjoy the freedom and flexibility of using knee and leg warmers late into the season.

Rapha’s latest kit sits side-by-side with its Changing Seasons guides, online resources for both men (opens in new tab) and women (opens in new tab) that help you build your wardrobe for the colder months, with advice on fabric choices, layering and essential accessories all designed to keep you riding throughout winter.

For more information on the new seasonal products, pricing and Changing Seasons guide visit rapha.cc (opens in new tab)