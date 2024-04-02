Specialized introduces the Search, a breezy, feature-packed gravel helmet
Big vented helmet is said to be 'like having an air conditioner on your head'
Specialized today unveiled yet another helmet benefiting from the innovations and technology applied in designing the S-Works Prevail 3 and S-Works Evade 3 back in 2022.
This helmet, designed for those “who seek adventure on two wheels,” is all about maximum ventilation with the biggest vents you’ll see on any gravel helmet yet.
“Search is like having an air conditioner on your head,” Specialized claims.
Trickledown technology & features
Trickling down from the S-Works racing helmets, the all-new Search features the American brand’s so-called 4D Brow Cooling technology. This design feature provides a gap between the hemet and the forehead to draw airflow into the internal air channels. And, taken directly from the S-Works Prevail 3, the Search features large rear “exhaust ports,” which are meant to help expel warm air and keep a constant cool head.
Ventilation aside, the admittedly sleek and clean-looking helmet packs in the must-have features we’ve come to expect in a Specialized helmet, including:
- Mips technology: The Search sports the MIPS Evolve Core Solution, a low-friction layer that allows a sliding motion of 10 to15mm in all directions
- Sunglass storage: The Search sports a front-end sunglass storage with hidden rubber flaps meant to maintain a secure, rattle-free fit even when the going gets bouncy. The storage solution also keeps the space between the helmet and head clear to prevent any discomfort and unnecessary tugging.
- A 5-Star VirginiaTech® helmet safety rating from the internationally renowned Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
- FS3 Fit System: Again taken from the S-Works racing helmets, allows riders to tune the helmet angle and fit to ensure the helmet is comfortably synched.
- Thinner Webbing: the Search sports 10mm webbing designed to minimize strap noise and add comfort around the chin strap.
“One piece of equipment you shouldn’t have to worry about or fuss over on a long day in the saddle is your helmet,” says Specialized. “Incorporating confidence-inspiring features and personalized comfort, the Search helmet was designed to have your back when the adventure ahead gets a little hairy.”
Available starting today directly from Specialized and its retailers, the Search retains for $160, £125, € 150, $200 AUD and comes in three sizes and four colors: white, black, taupe/gunmetal, dune white/vivid pink.
Weights:
Small CE: 270g
Medium CE: 290g
Large CE: 320g
Small CPSC: 300g
Medium CPSC: 300g
Large CPSC: 350g
Weight difference explained: In Europe, helmets can meet the CE standards with thinner foam and lighter weight than the US CPSC standard.
