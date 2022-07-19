Canyon Aeroad CFR is still Movistar's flat-stage bike despite the new Ultimate going aero

Movistar's veteran Basque climber Gorka Izagirre will hope to fly high in the Pyrenees. Here we look at his weapon of choice for the flatter stages

Gorka Izagirre's Canyon Aeroad
(Image credit: Dan Cavallari)
As the Tour moves into the Pyrenees Movistar’s Gorka Izagirre won't lack for support. The Basque climber will just hope he has the legs to match the enthusiasm of the passionate fans, many who cross the border decked out in the orange of the Euskaltel-Euskadi (opens in new tab) team, who Izagirre rode for between 2010 and 2013.

He's likely to tackle the famed slopes of the Col d'Aubisque, Peyragudes and Hautacam on Canyon's redesigned and lightweight Ultimate (opens in new tab). However, it's his Aeroad CFR (opens in new tab)that's the focus here, a bike he used during the flatter stages of the Tour's opening week.

Detail of Gorka Izagirre's Canyon Aeroad at the 2022 TdF

(Image credit: Dan Cavallari)

As the name suggests the Aeroad is the German brand's aero race bike. Its wind-cutting, watt-saving attributes are clearly evident in the tube shapes too. Note the seat tube on Izagirre’s bike features a Kammtail design with a flat back. The idea is to trick the airflow into continuing as it would over a traditional wing shape. But the sawn-off profile reduces weight as well as introducing compliance.

Detail of Gorka Izagirre's Canyon Aeroad equipped with SRAM Red eTap groupset

(Image credit: Dan Cavallari)

Movistar uses SRAM’s Red eTap AXS wireless drivetrain. In the WorldTour SRAM Red is far less prevalent than Shimano’s flagship Dura-Ace system. In fact, Trek-Segafredo are the only other team using SRAM in this year's Tour de France. Its standout features include a fully wireless system AXS gearing that incorporates a 10t sprocket.

The Red eTap AXS rear derailleur is completely wireless with its own battery that’s mounted to the rear of the derailleur. 

Detail of Gorka Izagirre's Canyon Aeroad at the 2022 TdF

(Image credit: Dan Cavallari)

Izagirre's Canyon Aeroad features the new integrated cockpit, the redesign a result of Mathieu van der Poel's bars snapping at the Wallonian one-day race Le Samyn in 2021 (opens in new tab).

The aero properties of the Aeroad are on show here too. Note the depth of the head tube and the shape of the fork blades.

Detail of Gorka Izagirre's SRAm Red chainset at the 2022 TdF

(Image credit: Dan Cavallari)

Like the unique gearing on the cassette, the chainring setup is non-standard: Izagirre is running a 52/39 chainring combo with a Quarq power meter. SRAM's off-the-peg offering's include a 48/35 and a 50/37, although you'll often see its pro riders using a 54t chainring.

Detail of Gorka Izagirre's Zipp wheel with Conti tubular tyre at the 2022 TdF

(Image credit: Dan Cavallari)

Izagirre’s Aeroad is outfitted with Zipp’s 454 NSW wheels (opens in new tab). That sawtooth pattern is meant to help stabilise the wheel in crosswinds and reduce overall drag at various yaw angles. 

Despite the proliferation of tubeless technology in the modern peloton, the 34-year-old Izagirre is keeping it 'old school', opting for tubular tyres, the classic Continental Competition Pro LTD with latex tubes, which are long-term favourites among the pro riders.

Gorka Izagirre's Fizik saddle at the 2022 TdF

(Image credit: Dan Cavallari)

Izagirre’s seatpost has two mounts on it: one for his number plate and another for a data receiver under the seat. 

It’s topped with a Fizik Antares saddle in traditional pro white. First released in 2008, the Antares is no longer as fashionable as it once once, but Izagirre is like many riders, who once they find a comfortable perch choose to stick with it. Ineos' Geriant Thomas is another who favours a classic Fizik saddle, riding the long and flat Arione at this year's race.

Note that Izagirre has his Antares slammed forward on the carbon rails on a zero-setback seatpost.

Luke Friend

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for over twenty years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He fell in love with cycling at an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a passionate follower of bike racing to this day as well an avid road and gravel rider. 

