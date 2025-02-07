Tech of the week: more 'affordable' Assos threads plus wheelsets from Vision and Berd plus Shimano's new range of road and gravel sunglasses

This week’s offerings come in pairs. There are two pairs of carbon wheels, one from Vision that’s being raced on the WorldTour as we speak, while the other is a collaboration between HED and brand Berd of lace-like superlight spoke fame.

The other two products make natural bedfellows; three pairs of sunglasses from Shimano, and some highly breathable summer kit from Assos, which is both more colourful and affordable than the clothing you’d typically associate with the premium Swiss brand.

Assos Equipe R and Dyora R collections

The women's specific Dyora R collection features jerseys and bibs at a more accessible price point. (Image credit: Assos)

Assos at a more accessible price point is a compelling pitch, given the general high quality but also high price of its kit. And the updated Equipe R (mens) and Dyora R (womens) collections appear to offer just that, with jerseys and bibs featuring premium materials and trickle-down tech but with more palatable price tags.

The bib shorts, priced at $210 / £165, use similar elements found on the more expensive Equipe RS S11 shorts including raw cut leg openings, compressive fabrics and an x-frame design that’s said to better stabilise the pad while also being light and breathable at the front.

Assos has expanded its palette with the new Equipe R range. (Image credit: Assos)

Joining the bibs are two new jerseys, each made using the Swiss brand’s AirCell fabrics created for hotter conditions, and cut with a sleek, race fit. Other features include bonded sleeves, a full-length zipper and three rear pockets. The jerseys retail at $175 / £130.

Both ranges are offered in a variety of colours beyond the usual black and white, part of Assos’ commitment to improved sustainability; by producing wearable, practical and durable cycling clothing that should have a longer lifespan.

Vision Silver Edition Metron SL wheels

Alberto Bettoil of XDS Astana taking the Silver Edition Metrons out for a competitive spin. (Image credit: FSA / Vision)

The eagle-eyed among you may have spotted in the early season races one of the Vision sponsored pro teams using Metron SL wheels with eye-catching silver decals. And now these Team versions of the popular carbon wheelsets are available to the rest of us.

The 60mm (left) and 45mm (right) versions with the all-important silver decals. (Image credit: Vision)

Used by the likes of Bahrain Victorious, EF Pro Cycling and XDS Astana, the Silver Edition SLs are tubeless ready clinchers, offered in 45mm and 60mm rim depths as before, both with 21mm internal rim widths. The hand-built wheels use a new hub that features Vision’s PRS (Power Ratchet System) system; it uses a 72t coupling which the brand says helps make engagement 24% faster than the previous hubs.

Other details include the use of aero-bladed spokes, with 21 at the front and 24 at the rear. Claimed weights are 1,390g for the 45mm wheels and 1,490g for the deeper 60mm wheels, with the former priced at £2,099 / $2,161 a pair and the latter at £2,249 / $2,205.

Shimano sunglasses 2025

Shimano's S-Sphyre SL glasses weight in at just 23g. (Image credit: Shimano)

While we can’t make summer arrive any sooner, we can at least start to prepare for it. With that in mind, Shimano has released three new pairs of sunglasses for road and gravel riding, all using its proprietary Ridescape lens technology. There are three glazing categories - RD for road, GR for gravel and OR for trails - with each then offered in a range of colours for differing conditions.

As for the designs, the S-Sphyre SL are lightweight (23g), rimless and aimed at those with smaller faces or cyclists who want a slightly smaller, sleeker pair of glasses than some of the full-face options that are currently on trend.

The Pulsar is the polar opposite. It features a large one-piece lens, offering plenty of coverage and protection when riding gravel.

The new glasses use Shimano's proprietary Ridescape lens technology (Image credit: Shimano)

Finally, the Equinox sits somewhere in between, with a half-rim design and cut-out temple structure that’s designed to make it a secure and comfortable fit no matter your helmet choice.

The S-Phyre SL are the most expensive of the trio at $150.00 / €149.95 , with the Equinox priced at $125.00 / €119.95 and the Pulsar cheaper again at $100.00 / €89.95.

Berd Peregrine Aero wheels

HED rims and Berd spokes make for an eye-catching wheel. (Image credit: Berd)

Yes, there are lots of aero wheels on the market, but a collaboration between HED and Berd is worthy of closer inspection. The Peregrine wheelset uses HED’s Vanquish V62 carbon rim and combines it with Berd's distinctive Polylight spokes, recognised as the lightest on the market and known for their vibration-dampening properties.

Berd offers the wheelset with either its own Talon hubs, which are specifically designed for use with the Polylight spokes, or Onyx Vesper Hook Flange hubs. The latter, like the rims and the spokes, are made in Minnesota, making this an all-US option.

Claimed weight for the Talon-specced wheels is 1,534g, with the set retailing at $2,495 including Berd rim tape and HED valves pre-installed.