Tech of the week: more 'affordable' Assos threads plus wheelsets from Vision and Berd plus Shimano's new range of road and gravel sunglasses

Available for both men and women, the Assos jerseys and bibs are summer-focused with plenty of colour options

Assos Dyora R jersey and bib shorts
(Image credit: Assos)
Jump to category:
By
published

This week’s offerings come in pairs. There are two pairs of carbon wheels, one from Vision that’s being raced on the WorldTour as we speak, while the other is a collaboration between HED and brand Berd of lace-like superlight spoke fame.

The other two products make natural bedfellows; three pairs of sunglasses from Shimano, and some highly breathable summer kit from Assos, which is both more colourful and affordable than the clothing you’d typically associate with the premium Swiss brand.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1