Whoop bucks cycling trend with price cut

Fitness tracker brand Whoop has bucked the trend for rising prices in the cycling industry by cutting the cost of its long-term subscriptions.

The brand, which is a sponsor of the EF Education-EasyPost WorldTour team, has cut the cost of its 12 and 24 month memberships by up to 20%.

Under its new pricing a 12-month membership costs $239 (down $61) and a 24 month contract will cost $399 (down $81), a fall of 20% and 16% respectively.

UK prices will decrease by similar amounts to £229 for a 12 month membership and £384 for 24 months.

Announcing the changes, Whoop founder and CEO Will Ahmed said: “Our mission at Whoop is to unlock human performance…

“This will make Whoop more accessible than ever before better value than ever before at time when, frankly, a lot of companies are going in the other direction.”

Users that have recently signed up to a deal with the fitness tracker company will have their membership term increased to offset the cost reduction they were not able to take advantage of.

It comes at a time when many tech companies in the cycling space are increasing prices.

Strava recently unveiled cost increases to its subscription. And with inflation running at double digit figures in many developed economies the cost of bikes and components has also been increasing.

Whoop isn’t the only one bucking this trend however, Canyon unveiled a cut in some of the UK prices of selected models of its road bikes just last month.

UK head of sales and marketing Aaron Budd told BikeBiz: “Every order made through Canyon.com has a journey, from the individual frames and components arriving to Koblenz, to our assembly process and logistical organisation, then to ensuring the bike arrives promptly at your door.

“We have an amazing team across the globe that works on every aspect of this journey thoroughly, allowing us to offer constantly look at how we can offer customers the best experience, the best bikes and the best value.

New Whoop features coming

Whoop also said it was working on a stress monitor feature with Dr Andrew Huberman, an American neuroscientist and professor at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Plus a weightlifting feature that will track reps, muscular strain and other metrics.

The company has also moved to offering a lifetime warranty on all its bands, which it says are designed to be worn 24/7.