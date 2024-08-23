'World's first' 3D printed titanium aero bike reaches prototype stage

If 3D printing hasn’t yet revolutionised cycling manufacturing it’s certainly allowing designers to get creative. A case in point is the headliner here, a titanium aero road bike that uses the advantages 3D printing provides to allow a small bike brand from the Adirondack mountains in New York state to create something unique.

And after that? An aluminium stunner and some foldable footwear for the path less travelled…

No. 22 Prototype Reactor

(Image credit: No. 22 Bicycle Company)

‘Firsts’ in cycling are becoming harder to come by. Decades of technical progression often means the industry today is left to recycle ideas like a filmmaker putting a new twist on an old script. But the No. 22 Bicycle Company from Johnstown, NY appears to be breaking ground with its latest prototype.

The Reactor Aero claims to be the first ever 3D printed aero titanium bike. It blends a 3D printed frame, which uses Grade 5 titanium powder and is printed in sections, with in-house fabrication, which the brand says allows it to put its frame building expertise to best use, resulting in tighter tolerances, quality and finishes.

(Image credit: No. 22 Bicycle Company)

“The ability to print internal support structures anywhere in the frame gives us a level of control over the ride quality that has not been possible before,” says Bryce Gracey, Co-Founder of No. 22. “We are able to add stiffness in high load areas like the bottom bracket, dropouts, and head tube for very little weight, while playing with structure in fine detail throughout the frame to ensure it delivers the ride quality we need”.

As for the Reactor’s aerodynamic properties, the bike has been developed using multiple CFD simulations with wind tunnel testing to come. No. 22 says testing to date is showing a 30-40% drag reduction compared to its existing Aurora model.

The Reactor Aero will be on show at the MADE Bicycle Show in Portland OR in Prototype form and should be available to the public sometime in 2025.

Standert Kreissäge

(Image credit: Standert)

Between carbon being ‘pro’ and steel being ‘real’, aluminium doesn’t get much love. But Standert has offered alloy frames since its inception. And the Berlin-based boutique brand is at it again with a revamped Kreissäge.

Made using Aegis tubing, a collaboration with Standert’s Italian partner Dedacciai, it’s a modern racing bike at heart. This means fairly tight tire clearances (30mm) by today’s standards alongside fully internal cabling that’s only compatible with electronic drive chains. Interestingly Standert has opted for a Universal Derailleur Hanger and a T47 bottom bracket. Both are on the rise. Could the industry actually be heading towards agreeing on some ‘standards’?

Each Kreissäge is handmade and hand painted which no doubt contributes to the bike’s good looks. It’s offered in a number of builds, which start at €3.999 with a SRAM Force groupset.

Pedaled Odyssey Foldable Bikepacking Shoes

(Image credit: Pedaled)

If you're a bikepacker who’s obsessed with travelling light, then Pedaled’s new foldable shoes could be right up your street.

Called the Odyssey, they’re designed for mooching around the camp after a day’s riding. Made from a lightweight ripstop upper with elastic lacing they look somewhat like a slipper. They’re clearly flexible, as the shoe can be folded in half using the lacing to save more space in your saddle, frame or bar bag.

(Image credit: Pedaled)

Given that many SPD shoes aren’t overly comfortable to walk in, especially if you’ve been wearing them on the bike all day, the option to slip into something more comfortable is appealing. Flip-flops have been the choice of many bikepackers but here the rugged Vibram sole and the fact that your toes are covered should make them better suited to both a wider range of temperatures and camping conditions.