Adam Yates and Ineos Grenadiers discuss contract extension with Briton not assured of same Grand Tour opportunities
The Briton joined Ineos Grenadiers two years ago and is thought to be attracting interest from elsewhere
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Ineos Grenadiers have refused to commit giving Adam Yates the same Grand Tour racing opportunities, as both parties sit down to discuss a possible contract extension.
The Briton signed for Ineos two seasons ago after seven years racing under the various guises of what is now BikeExchange-Jayco.
Yates was brought into the team to continue scoring podium places in week-long stage races and to also contend for major honours in Grand Tours, but the 29-year-old has enjoyed mixed fortunes during his first two seasons with Ineos.
He won the 2021 Volta a Catalunya and has claimed two seconds and two fourths in other stage races, but he has struggled to make his mark in three-week races.
At last year's Vuelta a España, both Yates and teammate Egan Bernal were tipped for glory, but Yates never threatened eventual winner Primož Roglič, only moving up to fourth overall on the penultimate day of racing.
He was one of three leaders at this year's Tour de France for Ineos, but after abandoning the Tour de Suisse a month earlier due to a Covid infection that left him bed-bound for multiple days, Yates finished 10th, almost 25 minutes behind the victor Jonas Vingegaard.
With his contract up for renegotiation, Ineos' deputy team principal Rod Ellingworth was unsure what roles Yates would be given if he decided to re-sign. "It's too early to say, I don't know," Ellingworth told Cycling Weekly after the Tour's finish in Paris.
"For sure we'll go away and have a little think. There's a couple of restructures [to come], we have got a really good young group, we are building a good group, so [there's] a bit of thinking."
Asked if Yates' time so far with the team had been successful, Ellingworth responded: "This [the Tour] was a big moment for him. When you target the Tour, and you really try and ramp up [the training] before the Tour, when that doesn't come off, it's quite difficult to put your season together.
"He's still got some racing to do so we'll see at the end of the year. But it's certainly been a hard run for him. Something has just always got in the way of him this year.
"He's been sick a number of times, and Covid in Suisse really put him in a bad place. We took a risk in selecting him, [but] we brought him him because we thought it was still worth bringing him here but he still got sick again."
On a potential new contract, Ellingworth said that "I am sure he's got some interest because at the end of the day he's a talented bike rider."
Bernal, meanwhile, has been told that he is not guaranteed a return to racing before the season has finished.
The Colombian was involved in a horror crash in his home country in late January, but has made a spectacular full recovery, with the 25-year-old making no secret of his desire to race as soon as possible.
His performances and numbers in recent training camp in Andorra impressed his team, but they overlooked him for the Vuelta a Burgos and it is seen as improbable that he will be at the Vuelta a España.
Ellingworth went even further to suggest that the 2019 Tour winner may even have to wait until 2023 before pinning a race number on again.
He said: "We've talked a lot about it and there's no certainty that he's going to race, but we'd like to see him racing before the end of the year. We've yet to decide [what type of race it would be].
"It's too much to say that he's doing the same numbers [as before] but he's training well, he's putting the hours in and is progressing well."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
Corona partners with State Bicycle Co. to create beer-inspired bike and kit
Corona branding features heavily throughout the capsule collection, which includes a bike, jersey and shorts
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Jonas Vingegaard heads onto Zwift to continue Tour de France celebrations
Jumbo-Visma's Danish star will head to virtual cycling platform for victory ride at 5pm BST
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Leo Hayter joins Ineos Grenadiers as stagiaire before turing pro with team in 2023
Baby Giro winner will move to highest level next season alongside his brother with British team
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Dave Brailsford admits Geraint Thomas proved Ineos management wrong at Tour de France
Ineos Grenadiers director of sport lauds performance of Welshman along with Tom Pidcock
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Jonas Vingegaard wins stage 18 on Hautacam to increase gap to Tadej Pogačar in second place
Danish rider wins a second stage to increase his grip on the overall lead ahead of Pogačar
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘I’ve still got the TT up my sleeve’: Geraint Thomas pins GC hopes on final Tour de France time trial
'If a situation works for both of you then yeah, definitely we’d work together' - Welshman refuses to rule out alliance with Tadej Pogačar
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Geraint Thomas shadows Vingegaard and Pogačar to move up to third at the Tour de France
Welshman follows attacks on Alpe d'Huez to cement general classification position
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'We expected it to go off a bit, and it really did' — Geraint Thomas takes advantage of Tadej Pogačar's bad day on hectic Tour de France stage
Ineos Grenadiers still have two riders in the top ten heading into Wednesday's Alpe d'Huez stage
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Jonas Vingegaard takes yellow jersey from Tadej Pogačar with victory on stage 11
Vingegaard wins epic battle of the favourites taking overall lead in dramatic Alpine showdown
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
‘The main thing is having no regrets’: Geraint Thomas sees opportunities in Tour de France high mountains
‘We’re still in a good place’ says the Welshman on the races’ second rest day
By Tom Thewlis • Published