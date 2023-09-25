Retirement lasts just one month for Annemiek van Vleuten as Gravel World Championship ride calls
Dutchwoman insists that she has no interest in gravel racing career
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
What is it with Movistar riders and an inability to retire? Echoing her former teammate Alejandro Valverde continuing as a gravel rider post-road retirement, Annemiek van Vleuten is set to ride the Gravel World Championships in Italy next month.
The four time world champion on the road (across time trial and road race) is to take to the gravel of Veneto on October 7, according to Dutch podcast In Het Wiel.
Van Vleuten told the podcast: "In a crazy mood I said 'yes' to that. The team liked it, the sponsors liked it and I also found it funny to participate."
However, despite her participation in the event, she has "no ambitions" in riding gravel professionally, so it is unlikely we will continue to see her in a Movistar jersey next year, as we have with Valverde.
"I have no ambitions in a gravel career, so I think I will end it here," Van Vleuten said. She also stressed that it would not be an un-retirement.
“I'm going to ride this in my retirement. I'm not prepared for it and I'm not going to train for it," she explained. "I'm going to participate and have a nice photo with Alejandro Valverde. It's a bit a part of my farewell tour. I threw the ball up myself and it was immediately headed in by the team. Before I knew it I was registered. Especially if it is in Italy, I am open to that.”
The 40-year-old rode her last race on the road at the Simac Ladies Tour at the beginning of September, after year which saw her win La Vuelta Femenina, the Giro d'Italia Donne and the Tour of Scandinavia, although she finished fourth at the Tour de France Femmes, her biggest goal.
She will join road stars Demi Vollering and Lorena Wiebes in what looks like a strong Dutch squad at the event in northern Italy at the beginning of October. Defending champion, France's Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, is unlikely to participate.
In an interview with Velo published on Monday morning, Van Vleuten described the reaction to her retirement as "overwhelming".
“It’s nice that so many people thank me like that," she said. "It’s special also because I know where we come from before we were on television. People could not thank me then because I could not entertain them with my racing. It’s super nice to hear everything and that it meant so much.
“It was super-cool. I was just doing what I loved and people thanked me for it. It was massive. I’ve also had so many cards and messages, my inbox is full. Every day, I’m having to go through it and answer all the thank yous and read all the nice messages I get. It’s overwhelming.”
Fans will get one more time to see the flying Dutchwoman race, whether she says it is in retirement or not.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Electric bike maintenance – 6 basic tips to keep your e-bike running smoothly, from an electric bike shop owner
Want to get the most out of your electric bike? Here’s our guide on how to keep e-bikes well maintained and perfectly functioning
By Stefan Abram Published
-
Best commuter bikes 2023 for practical cycling on a daily basis
Looking for the best commuter bike to get you from A to B on a daily basis? We round up some of the best bike styles for cycling to work
By Hannah Bussey Published
-
Joe Blackmore and Xan Crees win British Gravel Championships
Young duo topple favourites in Suffolk to claim national titles
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Valterri Bottas' Finnish gravel race gears up for a second edition in June 2024
Second year of FNLD GRVL gravel race to take place in Lahti, Finland on June 15, 2024
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Still got it: Alejandro Valverde takes victory on gravel debut in Spain
42-year-old prevails in his first event since road retirement
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Alejandro Valverde to return to racing with new Movistar gravel squad
Spanish veteran will pin on numbers in his first ever gravel race at ‘La Indomable’ in Spain on 23 April
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Gravel riders of note: as gravel racing defines itself, these folks are leading the charge
As gravel racing moves to define itself amid worldwide popularity, these early adopters are now carving out a unique professional cycling career. Meet gravel racing's biggest stars.
By Marshall Opel Published
-
True Grit: Inside the gravel national championships
Cycling Weekly meets the muddy mavericks pushing the envelope of Britain’s burgeoning gravel scene.
By James Shrubsall Published
-
Wout van Aert moots building gravel world championships into 2023 programme
Belgian rider says gravel racing has a ‘great future’ as he considers worlds participation next year
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Team or Privateering? How to make a living as a gravel racer
How do you pay the bills as a gravel racer? Do you join a team or go it alone? Both directions have benefits and down sides.
By Emily Schaldach Last updated