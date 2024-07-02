Biniam Girmay's Tour de France stage win shines a light on visa issues facing young African cyclists

Eritrean’s problems obtaining a visa in the early stages very nearly 'derailed' his career

Biniam Girmay
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Biniam Girmay - who yesterday became the first black African to win a stage of the Tour de France - almost had his career derailed by issues obtaining a visa, an obstacle still facing talented riders taking their first steps into the professional world.

The 24-year-old Eritrean fought to get a visa approved late in 2019 and into early 2020, before signing with Team Delko. With entry to Europe approved, he was able to chase his dreams, signing with Intermarché-Wanty in 2021 and becoming the first black African to win a Grand Tour stage in 2022, at the Giro d'Italia. 

