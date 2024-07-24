Cofidis leaps to defend its Look bikes in the wake of Guillaume Martin comments

The French WorldTour team says the machines are cutting edge and reiterates trust in wheel sponsor too

The Cofidis team has been forced to reiterate its confidence in bike and wheel suppliers Look and Corima, after less than complimentary comments by rider Guillaume Martin about his team bike.

Martin told French media outlet Le Monde that he refused to use a computer or a power meter as his bike was heavy enough already: "Our bikes weigh 7.7kg, a kilo more than the allowed limit," he said. "I don’t want to make my bike even heavier with a bike computer of 200 grams."

