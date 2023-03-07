Egan Bernal to return to racing in late-March
Rod Ellingworth confirms Colombian to return to action in coming weeks, Tour de France place not guaranteed
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Egan Bernal will return to racing in Europe at the end of March, after a knee injury disrupted the start of his 2023 campaign.
According to a report from Cyclingnews (opens in new tab), the Ineos man is set to race either the Volta a Catalunya or the Settimana Coppi e Bartali, depending on his form.
Bernal has made a remarkable recovery after a horrendous training crash last year, but Ineos are hesitant to place too much expectation on his shoulders. He does not have a guaranteed place in the team's Tour de France squad this summer.
“Egan will be back in Europe pretty soon and so hopefully, he'll be racing at the end of the month,” Ineos Grenadiers team manager Rod Ellingworth said.
“He's obviously been a bit frustrated but we're supporting him. It's been reported that he’s had a knee niggle, which has nothing to do with the crash or the accident from last year. Egan's eager to race but often with these guys, you’ve got to hold him back.”
Bernal has been one of the team's most successful riders in recent years, winning both the Tour in 2019 and Giro d'Italia in 2021. However, the troublesome knee injury- first reported at the Vuelta a San Juan- has meant Ineos have looked to protect the Colombian.
Ellingworth explained that even though the team are looking to be cautious with Bernal, the door is “completely wide open” for his Tour inclusion.
“What we know about Egan and what you could see last year, is that he's still prepared to put in the hard work for the team if he's the leader or not a leader. He's a bit like Geraint Thomas in that sense. They're great role models for the younger guys,” Ellingworth added.
“If Egan was fit enough, why would you not take him to the Tour for his experience and for the help he can give the team. The door’s completely wide open and the Tour is still four months away.”
Last year, Ineos Grenadiers failed to win any of the Grand Tours for the first time since 2014. During the off-season, they have brought in promising riders such as Thymens Arensman from DSM, but the likes of Arensman will need time to develop before they can become Grand Tour podium contenders.
Bernal’s injuries have left the team without a true Grand Tour contender, although Geraint Thomas still achieved third place at the Tour behind Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogačar last year. Ineos have previously said that Colombian rider Dani Martinez and Spaniard Carlos Rodriguez will be two of their protected riders at this year’s edition.
“I don't think it's possible to win the Tour all the time,” Ellingworth concluded.
“Dani Martínez and maybe Carlos Rodriguez will be getting their opportunity at the Tour. I think it's an ideal Tour for Dani this year and he's still he's growing and improving.
“I think he's a really exciting bike rider, who just never gives up. He impressed at the Volta ao Algarve time trial this year to win the race, and again at the Tour de Suisse last year. I'm quite excited about Dani and what he could do at the Tour.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, including interviews with up and coming British riders.
Back in the day, Tom spent many summers visiting family in the South of France, catching the Tour de France from the roadside wherever possible. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Tour, and he hopes to ride the white gravel roads himself in the years to come.
Away from cycling, Tom’s interests include following his beloved Oxford United Football club, and researching First World War history.
-
-
Jumbo-Visma storm to team time trial win on Paris-Nice stage three
EF Education-EasyPost's Magnus Cort takes leader's yellow jersey thanks to flying final kilometre
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tirreno-Adriatico 2023: Fabio Jakobsen wins stage two after late surge for the line
European champion put in huge final effort to outsprint Jasper Philipsen and Fernando Gaviria
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
No Egan Bernal at Paris-Nice as knee injury disrupts season
Former Tour de France champion "OK" but return is unknown at the moment
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal set to kick-off 2023 season in Argentina as he targets Tour de France return
Colombian hoping to make a return to Tour de France after successful knee operation
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Remco Evenepoel should ignore Ineos Grenadiers' overtures and stay put at Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl
Interest from a Grand Tour winning machine like Ineos Grenadiers is flattering, but it's not sure to realise the World Champion’s massive potential
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Egan Bernal ends season to return to Colombia for knee surgery
No Il Lombardia or Tour of Croatia for the Colombian as he builds for 2023 comeback
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Egan Bernal to return to racing at Tour of Denmark, eight months after horror crash
Ineos Grenadiers confirm that Tour de France and Giro d'Italia winner will race on Tuesday
By Adam Becket • Last updated
-
Egan Bernal takes next step of his comeback at altitude training camp in Andorra
The Tour de France and Giro d’Italia winner on the road to recovery after horror crash in January
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated
-
Egan Bernal back on road bike two months after horror crash
Ineos Grenadiers rider says it is "the happiest day of my life"
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Egan Bernal could return to racing in 2022, says coach
The Colombian posted a picture of himself back on the bike yesterday
By Jonny Long • Published