'He goes uphill faster than we go downhill': Meeting Tadej Pogačar's parents

What made Tadej Pogačar the phenomenon he is today? Chris Marshall-Bell went to Slovenia to meet his mum and dad, Mirko and Marjeta

Left: Image of Marjeta and Mirko Pogačar, Top Right: Marjeta and Mirko Pogačar with Tadej in the yellow jersey, Bottom Right: Winning jerseys
(Image credit: Left: Future, Top Right: Getty, Bottom Right: Future)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published
in News

Tadej Pogačar was very impressionable as a young child. Whenever he was introduced to a new sport or activity, he was curious about it and wanted to know more. Like the first time he saw someone on a unicycle. “There was a guy in the neighbourhood who had a unicycle, and one time he came to an event with it,” his mother Marjeta tells me in a spacious cafe in their home town of Komenda, 20km from the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.

“He showed people how to ride it and our kids were really interested. They wanted to learn, so we bought them one.” Sibling competition soon called for the purchase of a second unicycle, and in no time the 10-year-old Tadej and his older brother, Tilen, were regularly riding around the small town of 6,000 people on one wheel. “If you gave them a unicycle now, they could still ride it. They were always practising,” Marjeta adds.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1