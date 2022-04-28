How to watch Giro d'Italia 2022: Live stream the Italian Grand Tour
Find out how to watch all the live action of the 2022 edition of the Giro d'Italia on TV
The Giro d'Italia 2022 gets underway on May 6 in Budapest, Hungary, for the Grande Partenza, with three races taking place in the central European country before the peloton heads to Italy.
Last year's race winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) won't be riding this year, unfortunately, due to the severe training crash he suffered in January. However, the field still hosts a number of notable names within cycling, with Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) all set to start the Italian Grand Tour.
If you're unable to get three weeks off work and watch the race live in Italy, your only other option, really, is to watch the action on television. Fortunately, there are plenty of channels broadcasting the Giro, so you won't miss a minute of the racing.
Below, we detail everything you need to know about how to watch the 2022 Giro d’Italia, which runs from May 6-29.
HOW TO WATCH GIRO D'ITALIA 2022 WHERE YOU ARE
- Watch the Giro d'Italia live on GCN+ and Eurosport in the UK
- Live stream the Giro in the USA, Canada and Australia on GCN+
- The Giro d'Italia will be broadcast live on Eurosport and Rai TV in Italy
WATCH GIRO D'ITALIA 2022 IN THE UK
All 21 stages of the 2022 Giro d’Italia route will be broadcast live in the UK, with GCN and Eurosport both showing the action.
UK viewers can live stream the action on the GCN+ service or on Eurosport Player, starting with the first stage on May 6.
Both platforms will be offering uninterrupted, ad-free digital covering on their streaming services, along with highlights and analysis shows.
To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.
Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.
Alternatively, Welsh cycling fans can watch the race on Welsh-language channel S4C.
If you’re not in the country for the Giro d’Italia 2022, No worries – you can just download and install a VPN and use location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.
Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.
Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).
There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.
WATCH THE GIRO D’ITALIA 2022 IN THE USA, CANADA AND AUSTRALIA
In the USA, you can watch the Giro d’Italia live every day on GCN+, with live pictures being shown along with on demand and highlights from the Italian Grand Tour.
Canadian cycling fans will also be able to watch the race on GCN+.
In Australia, once again GCN+ will show the racing live every day, with highlights packages also available. Australian viewers can also watch the Italian Grand Tour on SBS, if they prefer.
HOW TO WATCH THE GIRO D’ITALIA IN EUROPE
Eurosport, Eurosport Player and GCN+ are all available to Pan-European viewers, including from France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
In Italy, cycling fans can watch their home race on Rai 2 and Rai sport, along with Eurosport Player and GCN+.
