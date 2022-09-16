How to watch the 2022 road World Championships: Live stream all the events in Wollongong

The World Championships kicks off this Sunday, the 18 September, in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia. Over the next week, multiple rainbow jerseys will be battled out for on hilly courses.

It might be on the other side of the world, but still, all races will be shown from start to finish, and you can find out how to watch them wherever you are with our handy guide and with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

The time trials come first, with both the elite men and women racing on Sunday, before the juniors and U23 men get their go early in the week. Then the mixed relay team time trial caps off the races against the clock on Wednesday.

The road races begin in earnest with the junior road races, and the men's U23 race (there still is not a female equivalent), before the whole show ends with the elite road races next weekend, with the women on the 24 September, and the men on the 25 September.

Riders to look out for include two-time defending champion Julian Alaphilippe (France), Wout van Aert (Belgium), Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia) and Mathieu van der Poel (Netherlands) in the men's road race; in the men's time trial, defending champion Filippo Ganna (Italy) is the out and out favourite, but could face competition from someone like Stefan Bissegger (Switzerland) or even Pogačar or Remco Evenepoel (Belgium).

In the women's elite events, the Dutch are always strong, so watch out for Annemiek van Vleuten and Ellen van Dijk in the TT, and this pair and Demi Vollering in the road race. Away from the Netherlands, Marlen Reusser (Switzerland) threatens in the TT, while Lotte Kopecky (Belgium), Grace Brown (Australia), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland) could all triumph on the road.

Watch the World Championships in the UK

All events at the World Championships will be broadcast live in the UK, with GCN+ (opens in new tab), Discovery+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport (opens in new tab) all showing the live action. The BBC will also be showing the events online.

Highlights and analysis shows of each race will also be available.

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month.

If you’re not in the country for the World Championships, no problem – you can just download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN (opens in new tab) for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch the World Championships in the USA, Canada and Australia

In the USA and Canada, you can watch the Vuelta a España live every day on Flobikes (opens in new tab), with live pictures being shown along with on demand and highlights.

Subscriptions are $30 a month or $150 for the year.

In Australia, Nine Network and Stan Sports will be showing the elite events in the home country.