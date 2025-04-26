How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Belgian Monument

With riders already having tackled the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne, the hilly Ardennes Classics are rounded out with Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday April 27. Known as La Doyenne ('the old lady') thanks to its long history – it was first run in 1892, before the Tour de France or Paris-Roubaix – 'LBL' is one of the longest and hilliest one-day races on the calendar.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège wherever you are in the world.

Quick guide to watching Liège-Bastogne-Liège

UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)

TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon) US: Peacock ($7.99/mon)

Peacock ($7.99/mon) Canada: Flobikes (CA$39.99/mon)

Flobikes (CA$39.99/mon) Australia: SBS (free)

SBS (free) Free live stream : SBS On Demand (Australia)

: SBS On Demand (Australia) Anywhere: Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN

How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the UK

In the UK, Liège-Bastogne-Liège like pretty much all pro cycling, will be shown on TV on TNT Sports and online on Discovery+. Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.

The women's Liège is live on TNT Sports 4 from 12.45pm BST on Sunday April 27, with coverage on Discovery+ too. The men's race is live on TNT Sports 4 and Discovery+ from 9.15am BST on the same day.

Discovery+ costs £30.99 a month since the price rise one month ago. TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages.

How to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the US and Canada

For North American viewers, this year's coverage of Liège-Bastogne-Liège is on Peacock and FloBikes.

Peacock is the place to go to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the US. Subscriptions start at $7.99 per month, or $79.99 a year.

FloBikes is in charge of broadcasting Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Canada. Subscriptions cost $30 or CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.

Can I watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège for free?

Fans in Australia can watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège for free, as can those in many European countries, including the host country of Belgium, plus France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.

In Australia, Liège-Bastogne-Liège is part of public broadcaster SBS's portfolio of races, with live streaming available on their free platform, SBS On Demand.

Details on all the free options, wherever you are, in the table below.

How to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège while abroad

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN, so you can continue to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège while on the move.

A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.

