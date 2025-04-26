How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Belgian Monument

All the broadcast information for La Doyenne, a brutally hilly race and the final Spring Classic of 2025

Tadej Pogačar Liege Bastogne Liege 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

With riders already having tackled the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne, the hilly Ardennes Classics are rounded out with Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday April 27. Known as La Doyenne ('the old lady') thanks to its long history – it was first run in 1892, before the Tour de France or Paris-Roubaix – 'LBL' is one of the longest and hilliest one-day races on the calendar.

Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège wherever you are in the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Broadcaster

Country

TV Channel

Streaming platform

SBS

Australia

SBS Viceland

SBS On Demand

RTBF

Belgium (French)

RTBF

Auvio

VRT

Belgium (Flemish)

VRT 1

VRT Max / Sporza website

NOS

Netherlands

NPO 1

NPO Start

RAI

Italy

RAI 2

RAI Play

France Télévisions

France

France 3

FranceTV

RTVE

Spain

Teledeporte

RTVE Play

