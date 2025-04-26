How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2025: Everything you need to live stream the Belgian Monument
All the broadcast information for La Doyenne, a brutally hilly race and the final Spring Classic of 2025
With riders already having tackled the Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne, the hilly Ardennes Classics are rounded out with Liège-Bastogne-Liège on Sunday April 27. Known as La Doyenne ('the old lady') thanks to its long history – it was first run in 1892, before the Tour de France or Paris-Roubaix – 'LBL' is one of the longest and hilliest one-day races on the calendar.
Below, Cycling Weekly has compiled everything you need to know about broadcasters and live streams, so you can watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège wherever you are in the world.
Quick guide to watching Liège-Bastogne-Liège
- UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (£30.99/mon)
- US: Peacock ($7.99/mon)
- Canada: Flobikes (CA$39.99/mon)
- Australia: SBS (free)
- Free live stream: SBS On Demand (Australia)
- Anywhere: Watch your usual stream from abroad with NordVPN
How to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the UK
In the UK, Liège-Bastogne-Liège like pretty much all pro cycling, will be shown on TV on TNT Sports and online on Discovery+. Both platforms are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and require a subscription.
The women's Liège is live on TNT Sports 4 from 12.45pm BST on Sunday April 27, with coverage on Discovery+ too. The men's race is live on TNT Sports 4 and Discovery+ from 9.15am BST on the same day.
Discovery+ costs £30.99 a month since the price rise one month ago. TNT Sports is also £30.99 a month, but is cheaper with certain TV packages.
How to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the US and Canada
For North American viewers, this year's coverage of Liège-Bastogne-Liège is on Peacock and FloBikes.
Peacock is the place to go to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège in the US. Subscriptions start at $7.99 per month, or $79.99 a year.
FloBikes is in charge of broadcasting Liège-Bastogne-Liège in Canada. Subscriptions cost $30 or CA$39.99 a month, with big savings for long-term plans. The Flobikes TV app is available on Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV, as well as on iOS and Android.
Can I watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège for free?
Fans in Australia can watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège for free, as can those in many European countries, including the host country of Belgium, plus France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands.
In Australia, Liège-Bastogne-Liège is part of public broadcaster SBS's portfolio of races, with live streaming available on their free platform, SBS On Demand.
Details on all the free options, wherever you are, in the table below.
Broadcaster
Country
TV Channel
Streaming platform
SBS
Australia
SBS Viceland
RTBF
Belgium (French)
RTBF
VRT
Belgium (Flemish)
VRT 1
NOS
Netherlands
NPO 1
RAI
Italy
RAI 2
France Télévisions
France
France 3
RTVE
Spain
Teledeporte
How to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège while abroad
Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions these days, which means they only work in certain countries. But being locked out of the races is a thing of the past thanks to a VPN, so you can continue to watch Liège-Bastogne-Liège while on the move.
A Virtual Private Network is a piece of internet security software that can alter your device's location, so you can unblock your usual streaming services, even when you're abroad.
With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!
Want to know more? We have an explainer on the benefits, costs, and considerations...
– Should I use a VPN to watch cycling?
See also: Cycling TV and streaming guide
