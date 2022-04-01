How to watch Tour of Flanders 2022: Live stream the first cobbled Monument of the season

The iconic cobbled Monument of the Tour of Flanders gets underway on Sunday 3 April, and here's how you can watch all the action.

Featuring both a women's and men's race, some of the biggest names in cycling will be competing in the respective events at the weekend, with Mathieu van der Poel, Wout Van Aert and Tadej Pogačar all set to line-up in the men's race. Meanwhile, in the women's race Annemiek van Vleuten will face competition from Marianne Vos, Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering, among others.

Fans will once again be in attendance at the 2022 Tour of Flanders too, after the last two editions missed spectators. The men's race covers a 275.5km route, with 18, often cobbled, climbs featuring throughout the race.

The women's route is 158.6km long, includes eleven hills, six cobbled sectors and a flat finale of 13.3km.

Coverage for the men's race will begin at 8.20am BST, with the women's race following at 3.30pm BST

HOW TO WATCH THE TOUR OF FLANDERS 2022 FROM WHERE YOU ARE

GCN and Eurosport will be showing the Tour of Flanders in the UK, while US, Canada and Australia residents can watch the race on FloBikes. Sporza will be showing the racing in Belgium, NOS in the Netherlands and France 3 in France.

LIVE STREAM THE TOUR OF FLANDERS 2022 IN THE UK

The Tour of Flanders 2022 will be shown in the UK on the usual cycling broadcasters GCN and Eurosport.

Both Eurosport Player and GCN+ will be showing the race live on Sunday, with the men’s race from 8.20am on GCN and 8.40am on Eurosport until 3.30pm.

The women’s race will then take place after the men’s with coverage from around 3.30pm until around 5.30pm.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for Tour of Flanders 2022? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

HOW TO LIVE STREAM THE TOUR OF FLANDERS 2022 WHEN YOU’RE NOT IN YOUR COUNTRY

If you’re heading abroad during the racing – whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

WATCH THE TOUR OF FLANDERS 2022 IN THE US, CANADA AND AUSTRALIA

For US cycling fans and those watching from Canada, the Tour of Flanders will be live on FloBikes, with both the men’s and the women’s editions being broadcast.

Coverage will start with the men’s race from 3.55am EST, while the women's race will start at 9am EST.

In Australia, the Tour of Flanders will be broadcast on SBS OnDemand, from 18:00 AEST and at 20:00 AEST on SBS Viceland. SBS Viceland will broadcast the women's race on Monday 4 April from 00:45 AEST.

HOW TO WATCH THE TOUR OF FLANDERS IN BELGIUM, THE NETHERLANDS AND FRANCE

Cycling fans in Belgium can watch their home Monument live on Sporza, while NOS will be showing the racing in the Netherlands, and France 3 will broadcast the action in France.

FloSports will also stream the event for European viewers, with GCN+ and EuroSport also providing a broadcast to the race.