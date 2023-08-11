‘I hope I get a cow’ - Josh Tarling aiming for the top prize at World Championships
Welshman competing in elite men’s individual time trial on Friday afternoon
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Josh Tarling might be among the outside favourites for Friday's World Championships men's individual time trial, but the Welshman has his eyes on more than a rainbow jersey.
"Hopefully I'll get a cow," the 19-year-old joked to Cycling Weekly this week, referencing the bonus prize that all podium finishers attain. However, despite his age, the Ineos Grenadiers rider will only have one attempt at netting one, in the elite men's race.
Tarling will go up against multiple stars of the WorldTour in Stirling including his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Filippo Ganna of Italy.
He told the media, including Cycling Weekly, on Friday that his exposure to the world class Ineos setup is one of the main reasons behind him being moved up to the elite category at the Worlds.
“I just think like at a race with these guys you get all kinds of like, knowledge and other help as well,” Tarling explained. “We’ve been out on the bikes all morning together, had a massage, everything. So I just don't think it would be fair, you know, I get all the experiences in races and stuff. So it'd be hard for an under 23 to replicate that.”
“So I'll just try and mix it up with the big boys,” he added.
Tarling joined Ineos this year after winning the junior world time trial title in Wollongong last year and landed the British national elite time trial title in June.
He said that he was already looking ahead to potentially participating at the Paris Olympics and was determined to make the most of the chances given to him in an Ineos jersey between now and then.
“It's just about taking whatever chances they give me, you know, and never turning down a race,” he explained. “I have actually had a look at the Olympics TT course, it's really cool, really good and the road race too.
“So yeah, but that's just like a general goal but with the team, it's just about never turning down any opportunities and seeing where it takes you.”
Tarling’s impressive results have rightfully meant that he is being considered as an outside favourite for a medal in Stirling this week alongside the likes of Ganna, Belgian duo Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert, and Switzerland’s Stefan Küng.
Earlier this week, Ineos performance engineer Dan Bigham heaped praise on Tarling and backed him to get a good result.
“Phwoaaar well if Dan says it,” Tarling joked. “I don't know, I'll just try to do the best I can and see where I end up, hopefully I'll get a cow.”
Tarling will be able to call upon fellow Welshman Geraint Thomas for guidance and support ahead of the time trial.
The 19-year-old said he was looking forward to spending time in Thomas’ company again after being apart since an Ineos winter training camp last year.
“I haven't seen G since the camp at the start of the year,” Tarling said. “He's off doing bigger and cooler races than me. I'll just keep listening in when he's speaking and might steal a thing or two from him.
“He's competition he is,” Thomas - who was also present in the British Cycling hotel - added with a smile. “I'm not going to tell him too much.”
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Trek Checkpoint SL 7 gravel bike review: a true all-terrain vehicle
Trek's 'Adventure focused' lives up to bikepacking expectations, with stable geometry and practicality
By Joe Baker Published
-
‘Everything got a little bit better’: the role cycling can play in the grieving process
At some point in our lives, every one of us will be affected by bereavement. we find out how cyclists can help one another through the grieving process
By Chris Marshall-Bell Published
-
'Tom crashed me out': Pidcock slammed by German MTB rival as he wins bronze at World Championships
Luca Schwarzbauer says British rider's actions prevented him from taking medal in Glentress Forest
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'If the race was yesterday, I wouldn't have started' - Chloé Dygert battles illness to win World Championships time trial
American considered leaving cycling at the start of the year, but has come back to win her tenth senior world title
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'All being well I’ll still be racing next year' but 'it's coming to an end' - Geraint Thomas on Ineos Grenadiers future
'It's nice to be arriving at a Worlds in decent nick' says the Welshman ahead of individual time trial in Stirling
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
Junior rider goes from horror crash to World Championships title in just five days
Eighteen-year-old Felicity Wilson-Haffenden was covered in road rash when she won the junior individual time trial
By Tom Davidson Published
-
Vollering, Kopecky, or another? Five contenders for the women's World Championships road race
It's hard to look past a dominant SD Worx rider, but will the Dutch have it all their own way?
By Adam Becket Published
-
‘I can’t believe I’m world champion’ - Emma Finucane wins dominant sprint gold at World Championships
The 20-year-old from Carmarthen ended a 10-year wait for Great Britain in the women's sprint
By Tom Davidson Published
-
'I just kept on fighting until they burned me out in the legs' - Ugandan cycling’s great hope on his World Championships debut
Kamya Richard of Masaka Cycling Club opens up on his journey from racing in Kampala to the Glasgow Worlds
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
'We had to be clever' - Great Britain seal late silver in men’s Madison at World Championships
British duo Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart see patience rewarded in Glasgow, narrowly missing out on gold
By Tom Davidson Published