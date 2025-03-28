'I missed the beat' - Wout van Aert and Visma-Lease a Bike left empty-handed at E3 Saxo Classic

Belgian finishes outside top 10 as Mathieu van der Poel wins in Harelbeke

Tom Thewlis
By
published

Wout van Aert was left frustrated at the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday and admitted that he "missed the beat" on the Taaienberg as the winning move, instigated by Mads Pedersen, got away from him on the steep cobbled climb.

The Belgian was missing in action for much of the race, with Matteo Jorgenson leading the charge for Visma-Lease a Bike behind the front group in an attempt to salvage a result for the Dutch team. The American two-time Paris-Nice winner came home in ninth place as part of a group led home by Soudal Quick-Step’s Casper Pedersen, more than two and a half minutes down on Van der Poel. Meanwhile Van Aert finished in 15th.

