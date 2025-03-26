Tadej Pogačar confirmed to race Paris-Roubaix

World champion skips Belgian Classics to prioritise Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix

Tadej Pogačar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar will make his Paris-Roubaix debut next month, his team has confirmed.

The world champion was initially due to race the E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem this weekend, but withdrew from the events to focus on the cobbled Monument.

