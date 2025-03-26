Tadej Pogačar confirmed to race Paris-Roubaix

Three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar will make his Paris-Roubaix debut next month, his team has confirmed.

The world champion was initially due to race the E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem this weekend, but withdrew from the events to focus on the cobbled Monument.

A statement on Wednesday morning issued by UAE Team Emirates XRG read: "It was initially planned for Tadej Pogačar to participate in both the E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem. However, after discussions with the team, it has been decided that he will adjust his calendar to focus on the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix instead, aiming for peak form in those iconic races."

A post shared by Paris Roubaix (@parisroubaixcourse) A photo posted by on

Pogačar initially teased his Roubaix participation in February, when he shared a video on Instagram of himself on a recon of the Trouée d'Arenberg.

"There's a big chance that I'm at the start. I cannot say whether this year or next year, but there is always a chance, so let's see and let's be a little bit surprised," he told RMC .

Cautious before committing, the Slovenian's team said a decision would be made on his Roubaix debut after Saturday's Milan-San Remo, where he finished third.

"In the next two or three days we'll decide," UAE Team Emirates XRG manager Mauro Gianetti said after the race.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The team boss previously expressed concern that Pogačar could "really get hurt" at Paris-Roubaix. "A bad crash could jeopardize the Tour de France and maybe even the whole season. I hope that he doesn’t do it this year, and I’ll tell him once again: there is still time in his career for him to ride Paris-Roubaix," Gianetti said after Strade Bianche.

Paris-Roubaix remains one of the jewels missing from Pogačar's crown, which counts victories at the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia, UCI World Championships and the Tour of Flanders.

Last year, the 26-year-old claimed 25 victories, cementing his place as the best cyclist in the world, and earning himself a nomination for the prestigious Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.

Asked about the prospect of riding Roubaix at his team training camp last December, Pogačar said he didn't think "it suits me the very best". The Slovenian, known for his climbing ability, is slighter than most previous winners of the Monument.

Paris-Roubaix will take place on 13 April. This year's edition is 259.2km long, with 30 cobbled sectors stretching out over 55km.