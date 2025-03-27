Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert set for head-to-head battle at E3 Saxo Classic: Everything you need to know

The two men have shared the race between them for the past three seasons – can anyone break their dominance?

Mathieu van der Poel wins E3 Saxo Classic 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

E3 Saxo Classic
Friday, 28 March
208.8km

E3 is one of a number of Belgian one-day Classics that exist in the shadow of the Tour of Flanders, but should be far from discounted for its ability to provide a tough, attritional race over some of the most iconic climbs of Flanders.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

