‘I needed to to do my best for Gino’ - Pello Bilbao turns grief to joy at the Tour de France
Spaniard pays tribute to recently deceased Gino Mäder as he wins maiden Tour de France stage
Bahrain Victorious’s special edition Tour de France jerseys are white, but this is still a squad in mourning. Soldiering on. Picking up the pieces.
The team suffered the sudden and tragic loss of rider Gino Mäder last month, as he died following a crash at the Tour de Suisse just under a month ago.
But the grieving process was given a little soothing balm by Pello Bilbao’s victory on stage ten. The Spaniard, who hails from the Basque Country where this Tour de France started, got himself in the early break and played his cards masterfully to win the final sprint.
Bilbao himself said he had found solace elsewhere in the immediate aftermath of Mäder death. “The team did offer psychological help but in the end, for me, the best psychological help was to go on and stay with with my family, especially with my daughter Matilda… because kids don't understand these difficult situations and so it was easier to forget all the difficult emotions we were feeling.”
Reflecting further on those days of pre-Tour training he continued: “Slowly I started to feel better on the bike to believe that I had good legs that I needed to to do my best for Gino and also to try to to enjoy this special moment for me because starting the Tour de France in your home isn’t something that happens to everybody.”
He said today’s victory was helped by the fact the stage, which suited his characteristics as a rider extremely well, had come after a rest day when he could ensure he was “fully hydrated” for a race through the Massif Central in over 30 degrees celcius.
He said: “I think that was the key because I usually suffer quite a lot with a heat. But from yesterday I got a good rest so at some points of the race we were suffering a lot but you know the team has everything well prepared and organised with ice at every point.”
The other element to his victory was staying on top of the moment. “The last three weeks have been really tense,” he said. “Also with the beginning of the race being in the Basque Country for me was super emotional.
“In some moments [at the Tour] I feel like I lost a bit the control of the way I usually race, but today was different. I started the stage with clear ideas and just had the capacity to take the right decisions to move in the right moment and to take the control of the race.
“Obviously without the collaboration with the group it was going to be impossible, but the riders that were with me they believed in the victory.”
Those other riders didn’t manage to land that victory they believed in but few would begrudge Bilbao and his team the win after the month they’ve endured.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.
-
-
'It was pure, hand on heart racing': Inside the Tour de France's hardest, hottest stage
A lumpy post-rest day in the Puy-de-Dôme département saw relentless action from the gun
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'A really bad day. I have no explanation': Fabio Jakobsen casts doubt on continuing Tour de France
Jakobsen survived the time cut by 10 minutes and two seconds, but was a broken man afterwards.
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
'It was pure, hand on heart racing': Inside the Tour de France's hardest, hottest stage
A lumpy post-rest day in the Puy-de-Dôme département saw relentless action from the gun
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Baby drama: Wout van Aert quashes rumour he’s set to leave Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma co-captain isn’t leaving the race to witness the birth of his second child just yet
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Pello Bilbao reignites GC bid with Tour de France stage 10 victory
Spaniard catapults himself from eleventh to fifth with breakaway win
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France stages 10, 11 and 12: live stream the action
Everything you need to know to watch Vulcania to Issoire, Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins and Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais
By Cycling Weekly • Last updated
-
Opinion: Tadej Pogačar has one big advantage entering Tour de France’s second week
The wind is not blowing in the favour of Jonas Vingegaard as the race approaches the Alps
By Vern Pitt • Published
-
Who's leading the Tour de France 2023 after stage 10?
The maillot jaune is still on Jonas Vingegaard's back as the Alps loom large
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
Tadej Pogačar happy with 'small victory' over Jonas Vingegaard on Puy de Dôme
The Slovenian took eight seconds back on his Danish rival on stage nine of the Tour de France
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Tom Pidcock targets top five and stage win at Tour de France
Ineos Grenadier rider keen to fight for high GC placing alongside teammate Carlos Rodríguez
By Tom Davidson • Published