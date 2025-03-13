'I’m left with ambitions I no longer get to chase' - 26-year-old pro cyclist forced to retire over heart issues
Lars van den Berg reveals "worst nightmare" with cardiologists revealing that the risks are "too great"
Dutch professional cyclist Lars van den Berg has been forced to retire from professional cycling due to heart issues, with the 26-year-old saying that it was a "heartbreaking end".
The Groupama-FDJ rider last raced at the Faun-Ardèche Classic last February, and revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon that "extensive monitoring" by cardiologists determined that the risks of continuing racing were "too great".
Van den Berg was due to start his fifth season with Groupama-FDJ, during which time his best result was second on a stage of La Route d'Occitanie in 2023. He raced the Tour de France that same year, and the Giro d'Italia twice has well. His younger brother Marijn is a pro cyclist for EF Education-EasyPost.
"My worst nightmare has become reality: after a year of recovery and hard work, I’ve been forced to retire from professional cycling," Lars van den Berg wrote on Instagram. "The news came as a huge shock.
"This winter, I finally felt like I was rediscovering my form after a long and challenging road back. But after extensive monitoring, my cardiologists have determined that the risks are simply too great.
"And just like that, my career as a pro cyclist has come to an abrupt and heartbreaking end.
"I can’t quite wrap my head around it yet," he continued. "After four years in the pro peloton, my childhood dream has been cut short. At just 26, I’m left with ambitions I no longer get to chase. No first pro victory, no chance to ride alongside my brother on the same team. That realisation hurts more than I can put into words.
"But as the shock settles, so does a sense of gratitude," Van den Berg added. "I’m grateful to be here, to be healthy, and to have fought my way back into good shape. That’s something I’ll hold on to and work hard to maintain, while spending time with the people who matter most to me.
"In time, I’ll set new goals - and as always, I’ll pour all my energy into reaching them. I don’t know yet where this next chapter will take me, but I’ll keep you updated along the way.
"For now, I just want to say thank you. To everyone who has supported me through 20 years of cycling, and especially to those who stood by me during the toughest moments of this past year."
Groupama-FDJ team boss Marc Madiot said: "Lars has been a pillar of our team, both through his performances and his human qualities. A discreet guy who earned everyone’s trust to the point of becoming indispensable. He’s a great person, and the team is proud to have shared this journey with him. This is a difficult moment for him and for all of us, but health is the absolute priority. Sport is just a chapter, and a new one is now beginning for him."
Van den Berg is far from the first rider to be forced to retire over heart issues - 2021 Paris-Roubaix winner Sonny Colbrelli left the sport the next year, and last year Anna Shackley ended her racing career aged 22 due to cardiac arrhythmia.
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.
Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.
