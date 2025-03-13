'I’m left with ambitions I no longer get to chase' - 26-year-old pro cyclist forced to retire over heart issues

Lars van den Berg reveals "worst nightmare" with cardiologists revealing that the risks are "too great"

Lars van den Berg
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Dutch professional cyclist Lars van den Berg has been forced to retire from professional cycling due to heart issues, with the 26-year-old saying that it was a "heartbreaking end".

The Groupama-FDJ rider last raced at the Faun-Ardèche Classic last February, and revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon that "extensive monitoring" by cardiologists determined that the risks of continuing racing were "too great".

