‘The best team in the world was holding a spot for me’: Crit racing sensation returns to the WorldTour after three years away

When American professional cyclists leave the European peloton, typically, they don’t find their way back across the pond.

The American professional scene may have its struggles, but it can also be comfortable in its modest scale for athletes looking to stay close to home and balance cycling with other professional pursuits — especially if the rider is good enough to make it to the European professional peloton in the first place.

But the women’s side of the sport in Europe is growing so rapidly that the demand for talent is growing, and teams are eager to welcome back experienced riders alongside new, developing, talent. Ruth Edwards, for instance, is a shining example of how this can be successful. The two-time national champion left the WorldTour in 2021 but, after racing the off-road circuit for two seasons, made her return to the European peloton in 2024 with Human Powered Health.

It was announced last week that the best criterium racer in America, Skylar Schneider, will follow suit. After three years away, Schneider will return to SD Worx-Protime in 2025.

“When I first came back to the States, I considered retiring from racing and going back to school full-time," Schneider told Cycling Weekly. "When Danny [Stam, SD-Worx Team Manager] and I made the decision not to renew my contract for 2021. It was bittersweet but I knew it was the right thing for me and for the team. I told him that I would reach out in the future if I was ready to come back."

That time has now come.

A reset to her bread and butter

In 2018, Schneider made her WorldTour debut as part of the SD-Worx (called Boels-Dolmans, at the time). She was 19 years old and coming off a massively successful junior career, which culminated in a silver medal at the 2016 Junior World Championships behind Elisa Balsamo.

But women’s pro racing was a much smaller scene, offering fewer opportunities for young riders than it does today. This was especially true at Boels-Dolmans, which, then as now, was the top team and home to many of the world's best riders. As a result, opportunities that might have been available to someone like Schneider on a smaller professional team were harder to come by.

That, paired with feeling homesick and carrying the stress of any professional cycling career, boiled up in 2020 to the point where Schneider had to hit the reset button without much consideration for what would come next.

“When I went to Europe the first time, I was really young and not quite ready to be living on my own so far away from home. The first year went alright as everything was new and exciting and I was performing well on the bike, but I grew to be very homesick," Schneider said.

Fortunately for her, the reset didn’t take long.

In 2021, Schneider returned to the United States and made her year all about having fun on the bike and going back to her roots in the American criterium scene.

She found a home and a living with the L39ion of Los Angeles team at the height of its strength. Fun quickly turned into winning reliably while off the bike, she found success in launching a bakery business.

Her performances led to a trip to Europe with USA Cycling, a cameo at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, and, ultimately, to revisit her conversation with Danny Stam from two years prior.

"I wouldn't change anything about [my first WorldTour] experience as it prepared me to go back and do things differently," said Schneider. "In 2023 it became clear to me that I wanted to return so I sent a message to Danny, and he remembered our last conversation, and that was when we made the plan to bring me back in 2025.

"It was really a unique and dream scenario as it gave me a year to prepare to go back and it meant the best team in the world was holding a spot for me.”

From SD Worx’s perspective, the feeling of wanting to give it another go was mutual. In particular, Stam saw the success that Schneider found in the United States as an example of the success she is still capable of in Europe.

“Winning keeps winning, you have to have certain qualities for that,” Stam said in a team press release. “I think she can be of great value in the lead-out for Lorena Wiebes, but can also grow further. In terms of character, she fits the team and I am also convinced that physically she has the ‘engine’ to compete at the highest level.”

Maturing into a maturing sport

Now, at 26 years old, it seems as if Schneider and the Women’s WorldTour have both matured to the point where the Wisconsin all-rounder can return and convert on the talent that has promised so much for so long.

“I have very real expectations about how hard it's going to be to re-join the Women's WorldTour and how high the level has gotten,” Schneider acknowledged.

“Fortunately, I had the opportunity to attend SD Worx's February training camp this past winter to experience this firsthand. It was really interesting to see how much women's cycling has developed and how much more professional it has become since I left.”

Equally, she's aware that homesickness will still be a factor, but it's one she's ready to tackle.

“I'm very close with my family and since opening our business, I feel very connected to our community. Just like last time, being away from home will be hard. But, it's something that I'm prepared for this time and I'm hoping to have family and friends come visit me in Europe as much as they can,” she commented.

Schneider’s second chance in Europe is a rarity. Spots are hardly ever saved on the best teams in the world, and once a rider takes their foot off the gas pedal at 23, it takes a lot to get the intensity back. The key underpinning it all, though, is the understanding that it doesn’t come any easier, you just know it better.

“I'm keen for any opportunity to contribute to SD Worx's success and see myself being more of a domestique for this first year back. I can't wait to be a part of the lead-out train and would love to focus on developing into one of the fastest sprinters in the world. That's not going to happen right away but it's a nice goal to have for the next few years," she said.

“I know how incredible this opportunity is and with that comes some sacrifices, so I really want to make the most of it.”