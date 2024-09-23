‘The best team in the world was holding a spot for me’: Crit racing sensation returns to the WorldTour after three years away

Skylar Schneider will rejoin the European peloton four years after her last stint with the Dutch superteam

Skylar Schneider formerly of Boels-Dolmans won the 2021 Joe Martin Stage Race
Skylar Schneider, formerly of Boels-Dolmans and now with L39ion of Los Angeles, won the 2021 Joe Martin Stage Race.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Logan Jones-Wilkins
By
published
in News

When American professional cyclists leave the European peloton, typically, they don’t find their way back across the pond.

The American professional scene may have its struggles, but it can also be comfortable in its modest scale for athletes looking to stay close to home and balance cycling with other professional pursuits — especially if the rider is good enough to make it to the European professional peloton in the first place.

Contributor

Logan Jones-Wilkins is a writer and reporter based out of the southwest of the United States. As a writer, he has covered cycling extensively for the past year and has extensive experience as a racer in gravel and road. He has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond and enjoys all kinds of sports, ranging from the extreme to the endemic. Nevertheless, cycling was his first love and remains the main topic bouncing around his mind at any moment.  