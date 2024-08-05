'It's not just the Katie Archibald show' - Team GB rely on other stars to lead track success

Women's endurance squad 'still in a little bit of shock' about Scot's injury, but ready to perform in Paris

GB's team pursuit squad in practice at the Paris Olympics
(Image credit: SWPix)
Tom Davidson
By
published
in News

The mood has shifted from heartbreak to hope within Team GB's women's endurance track squad, as they prepare to launch their Olympics bid without two-time gold medallist Katie Archibald

The Scot, who had hoped to target three gold medals in Paris, was forced to withdraw from the Games just a month before they began, after she broke her leg in a freak garden accident

Tom Davidson

Senior News Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 

He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

