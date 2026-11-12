Track cyclist Ciara Oliva has rejoined the Great Britain squad at 37 years old, with her sights set on competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

The Welshwoman, a former double European champion under her maiden name Horne, was previously part of the national programme between 2014 and 2016, and went to the Rio Olympics as an unused reserve.

She retired from racing in 2018, and has since had three children, now aged five, four and one.

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This summer, Oliva returned to international competition at the Commonwealth Games, where she won bronze in the team pursuit with Wales.

It was after that result that she spoke to GB women’s endurance coach Cam Meyer, and was invited to rejoin the squad, who are the current team pursuit European and world champions, and world record holders.

“It’s just the most incredible opportunity that I am exceptionally grateful for,” Oliva told Cycling Weekly and PA. “My role is to try and make the LA line-up in the women’s team pursuit – that is what I am aiming to do. It’s a tall order because it’s literally the best team in the world, but I’m very much up for the challenge.”

Oliva (right) won Worlds bronze with Joanna Rowsell, Laura Kenny and Elinor Barker (l-r) in 2016. (Image credit: SWPix)

Oliva’s comeback first began two and a half years ago in front of the television. Working as a physiotherapist at the time, she was inspired by a BBC documentary about the rower Helen Glover, who won gold at Rio 2016, retired, had three children, and returned to compete at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. “I literally cried my way through watching it,” Oliva said. “I was like, ‘She is incredible’, and there was that little seed planted.

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“I was like, ‘Oh no, just ignore it, ignore it.’ Then I thought, ‘No, I’ve got to go for it. I’ve got to chase the Olympic dream one last time.’”

Glover went on to win silver at the Paris Olympics in 2024, aged 38. Oliva was the lead physio for the British wheelchair fencing team at the Paralympics that year. The following January, two weeks after giving birth to her third child, she decided to set herself the target of making the Wales squad for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

She announced her plans on social media on 10 July 2025: “I’m making a comeback to elite sport – a brand new chapter, this time as a proud mummy to my three beautiful children.”

Three months later, Oliva won the 2km individual pursuit at the UCI Masters Track World Championships, setting a new world best time of 2:18.238 in her 35-39 age category.

With the help of her husband, fellow track cyclist Lewis Oliva, and their parents, she was able to juggle cycling with parenthood as she trained towards the Commonwealth Games. She often woke up early, sometimes at 4am, and brought her children to track sessions, breastfeeding her youngest between efforts.

“I have videos of me talking about, literally when Ottilie was about two weeks old, how I wanted to make the Olympic team. The dream has always been to make the Olympic team,” she said.

The bronze medal she won at the Commonwealth Games reinforced that goal; for Oliva, it was proof that she could be competitive against an elite, international field.

“It was honestly my favourite medal ever because I have never worked and fought so hard for something in my life,” she said.

Competing for Wales at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. (Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix)

A large part of Oliva’s motivation stems from a feeling of “unfinished business” after Rio 2016. Earlier that year, she claimed team pursuit bronze at the UCI Track World Championships, but never got to ride at the Games, instead watching her squad-mates win gold from inside the velodrome.

“I was heartbroken, as I think any rider would be,” she said. “You put your heart and soul into getting yourself into the best shape possible, and sadly it wasn’t enough. But that’s sport, and you also know what you sign yourself up for.

"I firmly believe this and stand by it: the best team rode. It’s a real shame I didn’t get to be a part of that, but those two years and the build-up to that moment, I will cherish those memories forever.”

New memories are now being formed. Oliva has already received her GB skinsuit, which she presented to her five-year-old, Florence, this week. “I said, ‘Mummy worked hard to get that skinsuit back.’ And she said, ‘I know, Mummy. I see it every day.’ That is just magic to me,” she said.

“Although it’s an absolute juggle, it has made this so much more rewarding and so much more special to me.

“I wanted to inspire my children to chase their dreams. I’m 37 years old now and, realistically, this is my last shot at trying to make the Olympics. It was a case of: do everything you can to chase your dreams, whatever that is. And that’s not just to my children, that’s to anyone: if you have a dream, don’t be afraid to voice it and go for it.”

Oliva said she recently hit “a couple of lifetime bests” in her power numbers on a training camp, and she's confident there's more to come.

She hopes to make her GB return at the European Championships in mid-February. If she isn’t selected for the event, her next competition will be the National Championships in March. “Individual pursuit, I’ve already entered,” she said.

Before then, though, comes a trip to Manchester later this month to join up with her new team-mates. There, Oliva will also receive her new Hope-Lotus bike – she competed at the Commonwealth Games on a bike lent to her by former Hour Record holder Dan Bigham, who she said has been “remarkable” in helping her with her comeback.

“I’m going to be like a little kid at Christmas. Honestly, I am so excited,” Oliva said of her upcoming Manchester trip. “The pride in wearing the British kit again, you never take that for granted. I certainly don’t. It’s the biggest honour. I’ll wear it with pride.”