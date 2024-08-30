Lizzi Jordan and Jaco van Gass win GB's first Paralympics 2024 cycling golds as medal rush continues

Six Paralympic medals won by GB in velodrome on Friday

Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan
Jaco van Gass and Lizzi Jordan took GB's first gold medal in cycling at the Paris Paralympics on Friday afternoon, with Van Gass winning the C3 3000m individual pursuit final, and Jordan, with co-pilot Danni Khan, won the women's B1 1000m time trial.

The pair led GB's medal rush, with the pair winning two of six medals on the track on Friday.

