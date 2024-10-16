'People were screaming for ambulances': British pro on the horror crash which left him questioning his future in racing

Sam Culverwell needed three rounds of surgery after a high speed crash in France in April left him with a huge flesh wound

Sam Culverwell
Sam Culverwell celebrates winning the Portsdown Classic in February
Tom Thewlis
Warning: this article contains references to and images of severe injury.

British pro Sam Culverwell says he is still contemplating his long term racing future after suffering horrific injuries in a major crash in April.

